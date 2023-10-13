Best Buy to no longer carry DVDs and Blu-Rays as of end of 1st Qtr 2024. Details below.





https://thedigitalbits.com/columns/m...ts/101223-1100



Just found out from Bill Hunt's The Digital Bits website that Best Buy will cease carrying DVDs and Blu-Rays BOTH in-store and online as of the end of March/end of first quarter 2024...