Best Buy to no longer carry DVDs and Blu-Rays as of end of 1st Qtr 2024. Details below.
Just found out from Bill Hunt's The Digital Bits website that Best Buy will cease carrying DVDs and Blu-Rays BOTH in-store and online as of the end of March/end of first quarter 2024...
https://thedigitalbits.com/columns/m...ts/101223-1100
