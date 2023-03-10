DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

   
Old 10-03-23, 01:26 PM
Mao
Moderator
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,327
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.

October 10-
The Boogeyman (2023)
Jules
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts
Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey

October 17-
Barbie*
The Dive (2023)
Golda (2023)
Haunted Mansion (2023)
The Innocent (2022)
The Lost Weekend: A Love Story
No Bears
Talk To Me (2022)
The Unknown Country (2022)

October 24-
Meg 2: The Trench
Ride On

October 31-
Blue Beetle
Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One
Retribution
Strays*


November 3-
Sound Of Freedom

November 7-
Gran Turismo
It Lives Inside
Scrapper

November 14-
The Blind (2023)*
The Equalizer 3
Fremont
The Nun II

November 21-
The Eight Mountains
Godland
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Tori And Lokita

November 28-
Gods Of Mexico


December 26-
Expendables 4
Saw X


The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
10-03-23, 05:58 PM
Mao
Moderator
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,327
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

October 17-
Barbie

October 31-
Strays

November 14-
The Blind (2023)
