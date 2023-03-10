DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
October 10-
The Boogeyman (2023)
Jules
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts
Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey
October 17-
Barbie*
The Dive (2023)
Golda (2023)
Haunted Mansion (2023)
The Innocent (2022)
The Lost Weekend: A Love Story
No Bears
Talk To Me (2022)
The Unknown Country (2022)
October 24-
Meg 2: The Trench
Ride On
October 31-
Blue Beetle
Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One
Retribution
Strays*
November 3-
Sound Of Freedom
November 7-
Gran Turismo
It Lives Inside
Scrapper
November 14-
The Blind (2023)*
The Equalizer 3
Fremont
The Nun II
November 21-
The Eight Mountains
Godland
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Tori And Lokita
November 28-
Gods Of Mexico
December 26-
Expendables 4
Saw X
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
