DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2023 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------October 10-The Boogeyman (2023)JulesTransformers: Rise Of The BeastsWinnie The Pooh: Blood And HoneyOctober 17-Barbie*The Dive (2023)Golda (2023)Haunted Mansion (2023)The Innocent (2022)The Lost Weekend: A Love StoryNo BearsTalk To Me (2022)The Unknown Country (2022)October 24-Meg 2: The TrenchRide OnOctober 31-Blue BeetleMission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part OneRetributionStrays*November 3-Sound Of FreedomNovember 7-Gran TurismoIt Lives InsideScrapperNovember 14-The Blind (2023)*The Equalizer 3FremontThe Nun IINovember 21-The Eight MountainsGodlandTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant MayhemTori And LokitaNovember 28-Gods Of MexicoDecember 26-Expendables 4Saw X----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .