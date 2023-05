DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from 2022 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------May 2-80 For BradyChampionsOf An AgeMay 9-A House Made Of SplintersKnock At The CabinMay 16-Ant-Man And The Wasp: QuantumaniaThe Magic Flute (2022)Moving OnOperation Fortune: Ruse De GuerreMay 23-ConsecrationCreed IIIShazam! Fury Of The GodsMay 30-65Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves*A Good PersonInside*June 13-John Wick: Chapter 4*The Pope's Exorcist*June 20-Rodeo (2022)SkinamarinkJune 27-Evil Dead Rise*July 11-Corsage*Holy SpiderScream VI*July 25-Paint*----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .