DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

   
Old 05-02-23, 04:06 PM
  #1  
Mao
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Mao's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,294
Received 47 Likes on 30 Posts
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from 2022 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 2-
80 For Brady
Champions
Of An Age

May 9-
A House Made Of Splinters
Knock At The Cabin

May 16-
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
The Magic Flute (2022)
Moving On
Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre

May 23-
Consecration
Creed III
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

May 30-
65
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves*
A Good Person
Inside*


June 13-
John Wick: Chapter 4*
The Pope's Exorcist*

June 20-
Rodeo (2022)
Skinamarink

June 27-
Evil Dead Rise*


July 11-
Corsage*
Holy Spider
Scream VI*

July 25-
Paint*

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Mao is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-02-23, 04:06 PM
  #2  
Mao
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Mao's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,294
Received 47 Likes on 30 Posts
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

May 30-
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Inside

June 13-
John Wick: Chapter 4
The Pope's Exorcist

June 27-
Evil Dead Rise

July 11-
Corsage
Scream VI

July 25-
Paint
Mao is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk
View Next Unread
The Fourteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge - May 1-31, 2023 **List Thread**

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.