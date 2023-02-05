DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from 2022 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 2-
80 For Brady
Champions
Of An Age
May 9-
A House Made Of Splinters
Knock At The Cabin
May 16-
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
The Magic Flute (2022)
Moving On
Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre
May 23-
Consecration
Creed III
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods
May 30-
65
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves*
A Good Person
Inside*
June 13-
John Wick: Chapter 4*
The Pope's Exorcist*
June 20-
Rodeo (2022)
Skinamarink
June 27-
Evil Dead Rise*
July 11-
Corsage*
Holy Spider
Scream VI*
July 25-
Paint*
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 2-
80 For Brady
Champions
Of An Age
May 9-
A House Made Of Splinters
Knock At The Cabin
May 16-
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
The Magic Flute (2022)
Moving On
Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre
May 23-
Consecration
Creed III
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods
May 30-
65
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves*
A Good Person
Inside*
June 13-
John Wick: Chapter 4*
The Pope's Exorcist*
June 20-
Rodeo (2022)
Skinamarink
June 27-
Evil Dead Rise*
July 11-
Corsage*
Holy Spider
Scream VI*
July 25-
Paint*
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
#2
Moderator
Thread Starter
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:
May 30-
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Inside
June 13-
John Wick: Chapter 4
The Pope's Exorcist
June 27-
Evil Dead Rise
July 11-
Corsage
Scream VI
July 25-
Paint
May 30-
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Inside
June 13-
John Wick: Chapter 4
The Pope's Exorcist
June 27-
Evil Dead Rise
July 11-
Corsage
Scream VI
July 25-
Paint
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off