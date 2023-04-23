The Fourteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge **Discussion Thread**
The Fourteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge **Discussion Thread**
The Fourteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge
May 1-31, 2023
May is just about a week away, so it's time, once again, to take a look at your dusty, unopened box sets, your unwatched stacks of Blu-rays, DVDs, HD-DVDs, LDs, VHS or Beta tapes, your DVR, your Netflix queue, etc., etc., and decide what you think you should spend 31 days watching. Now's your chance to finally watch all the stuff that didn't fit, or that you just didn't get around to, during the other Challenges.
Since you choose your own Challenge theme, you make the rules.
There are however a few guidelines which everyone should follow.
Challenge Guidelines:
The Challenge runs from May 1 through May 31.
Sure, you can do your May MYOC in September if you want, but the list thread will only be stickied during May, so if you want anyone else to see what you're up to, please try to do it near those dates.
Please state your challenge theme and your challenge goal and rules (if any) at the top of your list(s) in the list thread so others can tell what you're doing.
Please don't duplicate an existing "Official" DVD Talk Challenge.
This guideline is mainly here so we don't subtract from participation in any of the other Challenges, and to encourage participants to focus on genres not already covered by a Challenge, but since everyone's "need to watch" list is different, and you're able to watch stuff that qualifies for one or more of the other Challenges during every other Challenge, you're free to narrow the focus of one of the broader "Official" Challenges.
For example; Say you only collect horror, then you could make your Challenge to watch just horror films, or just horror TV shows, or just zombie films, etc. Or if you have lots of unwatched Sci-Fi, then your MYOC could be just watch Sci-Fi movies, or watch Star Trek shows, or watch TOS, etc.
Here's Trevor's handy-dandy list of Challenges from his "Official" DVDTalk Challenges Compendium thread:
DVDTalk Challenge Schedule
Since we already have Monthly "Unwatched Media Pile" Threads, please do not use that as a theme.
During past MYOCs, people weren't happy with this being used as a theme, and I tend to agree that it is a little lazy. So how about giving a little thought to the theme and coming up with something a little more creative, please?
Check out the previous challenge threads for ideas:
2010 discussion thread.
2010 list thread.
2011 discussion thread.
2011 list thread.
2012 discussion thread.
2012 list thread.
2013 discussion thread.
2013 list thread.
2014 discussion thread.
2014 list thread.
2015 discussion thread.
2015 list thread.
2016 discussion thread.
2016 list thread.
2017 discussion thread.
2017 list thread.
2018 discussion thread.
2018 list thread.
2019 discussion thread.
2019 list thread.
2020 discussion thread.
2020 list thread.
2021 discussion thread.
2021 list thread.
2022 discussion thread.
2022 list thread.
Re: The Fourteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge **Discussion Thread**
I have no idea what my challenge will be this year. Usually the idea comes to me several months before the challenge, but no inspiration this year.
