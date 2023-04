The Fourteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge **Discussion Thread**

Challenge Guidelines:

DVDTalk Challenge Schedule



Month

Month-long Challenge

Partial Month Challenge

January TV Holiday ends on the 1st; varying Academy Award February Musical/Romance/Music varying Academy Award March Action/Adventure/Crime varying Academy Award April Drive-In/Exploitation/B-Movie none May Make-Your-Own none June Historical Appreciation none July Sci-Fi/Fantasy none August Animation none September Arthouse/Indy none October Horror none November Comedy Holiday starts week of Thanksgiving December Holiday none

May is just about a week away, so it's time, once again, to take a look at your dusty, unopened box sets, your unwatched stacks of Blu-rays, DVDs, HD-DVDs, LDs, VHS or Beta tapes, your DVR, your Netflix queue, etc., etc., and decide whatthink you should spend 31 days watching. Now's your chance to finally watch all the stuff that didn't fit, or that you just didn't get around to, during the other Challenges.There are however a few guidelines which everyone should follow.Sure, you can do your May MYOC in September if you want, but the list thread will only be stickied during May, so if you want anyone else to see what you're up to, please try to do it near those dates.This guideline is mainly here so we don't subtract from participation in any of the other Challenges, and to encourage participants to focus on genres not already covered by a Challenge, but since everyone's "need to watch" list is different, and you're able to watch stuff that qualifies for one or more of the other Challenges during every other Challenge, you're free to narrow the focus of one of the broader "Official" Challenges.For example; Say you only collect horror, then you could make your Challenge to watch just horror films, or just horror TV shows, or just zombie films, etc. Or if you have lots of unwatched Sci-Fi, then your MYOC could be just watch Sci-Fi movies, or watch Star Trek shows, or watch TOS, etc.Here's Trevor's handy-dandy list of Challenges from his "Official" DVDTalk Challenges Compendium thread:During past MYOCs, people weren't happy with this being used as a theme, and I tend to agree that it is a little lazy. So how about giving a little thought to the theme and coming up with something a little more creative, please?Check out the previous challenge threads for ideas:▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄