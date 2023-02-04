DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2022 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
April 4-
Confess, Fletch
April 7-
Aftersun
April 11-
Infinity Pool
Living
One Fine Morning
April 18-
Cocaine Bear
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Marlowe
Maybe I Do
Poser
April 25-
Jesus Revolution
Return To Seoul
Triangle of Sadness
May 2-
80 For Brady
Of An Age
May 9-
Knock At The Cabin
May 16-
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania*
Moving On
Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods
May 23-
Consecration
Creed III
July 11-
Holy Spider
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
