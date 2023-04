DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2022 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------April 4-Confess, FletchApril 7-AftersunApril 11-Infinity PoolLivingOne Fine MorningApril 18-Cocaine BearMagic Mike's Last DanceMarloweMaybe I DoPoserApril 25-Jesus RevolutionReturn To SeoulTriangle of SadnessMay 2-80 For BradyOf An AgeMay 9-Knock At The CabinMay 16-Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania*Moving OnOperation Fortune: Ruse De GuerreShazam! Fury Of The GodsMay 23-ConsecrationCreed IIIJuly 11-Holy Spider----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .