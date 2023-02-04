DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

DVD Talk

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

   
Old 04-02-23, 12:24 PM
Mao
Join Date: Feb 1999
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2022 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
April 4-
Confess, Fletch

April 7-
Aftersun

April 11-
Infinity Pool
Living
One Fine Morning

April 18-
Cocaine Bear
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Marlowe
Maybe I Do
Poser

April 25-
Jesus Revolution
Return To Seoul
Triangle of Sadness


May 2-
80 For Brady
Of An Age

May 9-
Knock At The Cabin

May 16-
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania*
Moving On
Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

May 23-
Consecration
Creed III


July 11-
Holy Spider

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Old 04-02-23, 04:40 PM
Mao
Join Date: Feb 1999
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

April 18-
Cocaine Bear

May 23-
Creed III
Old 04-04-23, 08:43 PM
Mao
Join Date: Feb 1999
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

April 18-
Poser

May 16-
Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre
Old 04-05-23, 08:43 AM
Mao
Join Date: Feb 1999
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

May 16-
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
