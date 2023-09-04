DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 4k Limited Edition Second Sight street date!

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 4k Limited Edition Second Sight street date!

   
Old 01-30-23, 01:02 PM
  #1  
Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: East Coast-Ct.-Fl.Varies Month-month
Posts: 110
Likes: 0
Received 14 Likes on 12 Posts
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 4k Limited Edition Second Sight street date!
4/9/23 per many sights! Finally whoo hoo!
smurrlock is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-30-23, 01:24 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 23,761
Received 882 Likes on 717 Posts
Re: Texas Chainsaw Massacre 4k Limited Edition Second Sight street date!

Looks nice. I bought the Blu-ray Steelbook on Amazon just last year so thats probably good enough for me. I dont rewatch it enough to double dip on the 4K.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk
View Next Unread
The 17th Annual Academy Award Challenge List Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.