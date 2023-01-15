4k Film Vault Series moving crystal issue!
4k Film Vault Series moving crystal issue!
Not a major deal but if anyone as anal as I am In most of these sets, folks noticing the numbered crystal plaque moves laterally in the box because the 2 small tabs meant to hold it in place are not strong enough. I folded the inner flap closest to the crystal up, put the triangle shaped flap behind it back in position, put a small drop of gel glue at bottom apex, folded the inner flap back up against the other flap w/ a thin bead of glue across the top edge of the flap on both sides crystal stayed in place. quick fix really for those who might want to.
