The 17th Annual Academy Award Movie Challenge (February 24 - March 12, 2023)

ANY movie that has been NOMINATED or WON an Academy Award counts

There is NO time limit, meaning it doesn't matter how long or short the item in question is, as long as it has been nominated or won an Academy Award

You can watch a movie once then count it again if you watch the same film with a commentary

There WILL BE a separate thread for LISTS ONLY created shortly before the challenge begins.

You can count the actual Academy Awards Ceremony to be televised on Sunday March 12, 2023 as an entry if you'd like.

There will be an "In Memoriam" Wild Card option. You can select up to 10 films to watch featuring a celebrity that died since the last Oscar Ceremony. But only

movie per celebrity. For example:

You can watch “Star Trek 5: The Final Frontier” to honor Nichelle Nichols but you

watch another Nichols movie that did not win or was not nominated for an Oscar unless it stars another eligible celebrity.

If that makes sense... The celebrity has to have died since the last ceremony.