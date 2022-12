DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2022 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------December 6-AlienoidAmsterdamBurial (2022)Clerks IIIMad GodDecember 13-Call JaneLifemarkLyle, Lyle CrocodileResurrection (2022)The Roundup (2022)Smile (2022)The Woman KingDecember 20-The Banshees of InisherinDecember 27-Halloween EndsTerrifier 2January 3-Black AdamPrey For The DevilJanuary 10-Decision To Leave*PiggyThe Return Of Tanya Tucker*VesperJanuary 24-Inu-OhFebruary 21-Running The BasesFebruary 28-Puss In Boots: The Last Wish*