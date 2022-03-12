DVD Talk Forum

Old 12-03-22, 12:53 PM
  #1  
Mao
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2022 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 6-
Alienoid
Amsterdam
Burial (2022)
Clerks III
Mad God

December 13-
Call Jane
Lifemark
Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
Resurrection (2022)
The Roundup (2022)
Smile (2022)
The Woman King

December 20-
The Banshees of Inisherin

December 27-
Halloween Ends
Terrifier 2


January 3-
Black Adam
Prey For The Devil

January 10-
Decision To Leave*
Piggy
The Return Of Tanya Tucker*
Vesper

January 24-
Inu-Oh


February 21-
Running The Bases

February 28-
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish*

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Old 12-03-22, 12:54 PM
  #2  
Mao
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

January 10-
Decision To Leave
The Return Of Tanya Tucker

February 28-
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
