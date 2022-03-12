DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2022 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
December 6-
Alienoid
Amsterdam
Burial (2022)
Clerks III
Mad God
December 13-
Call Jane
Lifemark
Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
Resurrection (2022)
The Roundup (2022)
Smile (2022)
The Woman King
December 20-
The Banshees of Inisherin
December 27-
Halloween Ends
Terrifier 2
January 3-
Black Adam
Prey For The Devil
January 10-
Decision To Leave*
Piggy
The Return Of Tanya Tucker*
Vesper
January 24-
Inu-Oh
February 21-
Running The Bases
February 28-
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish*
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
December 6-
Alienoid
Amsterdam
Burial (2022)
Clerks III
Mad God
December 13-
Call Jane
Lifemark
Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
Resurrection (2022)
The Roundup (2022)
Smile (2022)
The Woman King
December 20-
The Banshees of Inisherin
December 27-
Halloween Ends
Terrifier 2
January 3-
Black Adam
Prey For The Devil
January 10-
Decision To Leave*
Piggy
The Return Of Tanya Tucker*
Vesper
January 24-
Inu-Oh
February 21-
Running The Bases
February 28-
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish*
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
#2
Moderator
Thread Starter
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:
January 10-
Decision To Leave
The Return Of Tanya Tucker
February 28-
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
January 10-
Decision To Leave
The Return Of Tanya Tucker
February 28-
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off