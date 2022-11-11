DVD Talk Forum

Old 11-11-22, 03:35 PM
Mao
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,237
Received 34 Likes on 21 Posts
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2022 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 1-
The Good Boss
Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Rubikon
Top Gun: Maverick

November 8-
After Ever Happy
I Love My Dad
The Witch: Part 2- The Other One

November 15-
Both Sides Of The Blade
Gigi & Nate
Hansan: Rising Dragon
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn
Moonage Daydream
Pearl
Three Thousand Years Of Longing

November 22-
Bros
Hatching
Hold Me Tight

November 29-
Don't Worry Darling
Emily The Criminal
The Good House
The Silent Twins


December 6-
Alienoid*
Amsterdam*
Burial (2022)
Clerks III
Mad God

December 13-
Call Jane*
Lifemark
Lyle, Lyle Crocodile*
Resurrection (2022)
The Roundup (2022)
Smile (2022)
The Woman King

December 27-
Halloween Ends
Terrifier 2*


January 10-
Piggy*
Vesper*

January 24-
Inu-Oh*

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Old 11-11-22, 03:36 PM
Mao
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,237
Received 34 Likes on 21 Posts
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

December 6-
Alienoid
Amsterdam

December 13-
Call Jane
Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

December 27-
Terrifier 2


January 10-
Piggy
Vesper

January 24-
Inu-Oh
