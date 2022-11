DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

November 1-The Good BossHonk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.RubikonTop Gun: MaverickNovember 8-After Ever HappyI Love My DadThe Witch: Part 2- The Other OneNovember 15-Both Sides Of The BladeGigi & NateHansan: Rising DragonJeepers Creepers: RebornMoonage DaydreamPearlThree Thousand Years Of LongingNovember 22-BrosHatchingHold Me TightNovember 29-Don't Worry DarlingEmily The CriminalThe Good HouseThe Silent TwinsDecember 6-Alienoid*Amsterdam*Burial (2022)Clerks IIIMad GodDecember 13-Call Jane*LifemarkLyle, Lyle Crocodile*Resurrection (2022)The Roundup (2022)Smile (2022)The Woman KingDecember 27-Halloween EndsTerrifier 2*January 10-Piggy*Vesper*January 24-Inu-Oh*