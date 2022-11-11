DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of New-to-DVD/BR releases that achieved a theatrical release from January 2022 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
November 1-
The Good Boss
Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Rubikon
Top Gun: Maverick
November 8-
After Ever Happy
I Love My Dad
The Witch: Part 2- The Other One
November 15-
Both Sides Of The Blade
Gigi & Nate
Hansan: Rising Dragon
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn
Moonage Daydream
Pearl
Three Thousand Years Of Longing
November 22-
Bros
Hatching
Hold Me Tight
November 29-
Don't Worry Darling
Emily The Criminal
The Good House
The Silent Twins
December 6-
Alienoid*
Amsterdam*
Burial (2022)
Clerks III
Mad God
December 13-
Call Jane*
Lifemark
Lyle, Lyle Crocodile*
Resurrection (2022)
The Roundup (2022)
Smile (2022)
The Woman King
December 27-
Halloween Ends
Terrifier 2*
January 10-
Piggy*
Vesper*
January 24-
Inu-Oh*
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
