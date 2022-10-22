DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

The 12th Annual November Comedy Challenge *Discussion Thread* Nov 1-30, 2022

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

The 12th Annual November Comedy Challenge *Discussion Thread* Nov 1-30, 2022

   
Old 10-22-22, 10:24 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
davidh777's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 48,926
Received 591 Likes on 482 Posts
The 12th Annual November Comedy Challenge *Discussion Thread* Nov 1-30, 2022

presents
The 12th Annual November Comedy Challenge



2021's discussion thread
2021's list thread

2020's discussion thread
2020's list thread

2019's discussion thread
2019's list thread

2018's discussion thread
2018's list thread

2017's discussion thread
2017's list thread

2016's discussion thread
2016's list thread

2015's discussion thread
2015's list thread

2014's discussion thread
2014's list thread

2013's discussion thread
2013's list thread

2012's discussion thread
2012's list thread

2011's discussion thread
2011's list thread

| Challenge starts at dusk October 31 and ends November 30 |

| List Thread |

Rules

This Challenge overlaps with two well-established Challenges - October's Horror Challenge and the November-December Holiday Challenge. During the overlapping days, you can receive "double credit" by listing any qualifying items watched for those other two Challenges on your Comedy Challenge list.

It should be self-evident what titles qualify, but if you have questions about something you've never seen, check out its genre classification on IMDB, Allmovie, or metacritic, or ask about it in the discussion thread. Live events (stand-up acts, plays, TV show tapings, etc.) and audio performances (comedy albums, old-time radio shows) can also be listed.

Post your list in the list thread. Be as creative or as basic with your list as you want.

You may number (or not number) the items on your list any way you like. However, the preferred method is, as with the Holiday Challenge, any title watched, no matter how long or how short, counts as one list item. This should make it easier to record qualifying items on both lists if you participate in both Challenges.
Last edited by davidh777; 10-22-22 at 10:31 AM.
davidh777 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-22-22, 10:25 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
davidh777's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 48,926
Received 591 Likes on 482 Posts
Re: The 12th Annual November Comedy Challenge *Discussion Thread* Nov 1-30, 2022
Reserved
davidh777 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk
View Next Unread
The 12th Annual November Comedy Challenge *List Thread* Nov 1-30, 2022

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.