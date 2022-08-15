DVD Talk Forum

Growing up with I Spit on Your Grave info
For anyone who has this disc in Ronin Flix BR box set or 4k releaseI have loved and enjoyed this film for years but am I relatively alone in suddenly being informed that it was actually Demi Moores body and butt on the release poster!??? Wow just never heard that-
