DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

The Mighty Kong (1998)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

The Mighty Kong (1998)

   
Old 07-01-22, 07:58 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2004
Posts: 3,353
Received 69 Likes on 50 Posts
The Mighty Kong (1998)
I see The Mighty Kong is available on DVD, possibly as a MOD. I'm curious if anyone has it, and can confirm the aspect ratio? I'm hoping it's 4:3, as the 'official' version you can stream in a few places is cropped to 16:9.
joltman is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.