Movie title review linked TWICE on IMDB, but no page for it...

   
Join Date: Mar 2022
Posts: 5
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Movie title review linked TWICE on IMDB, but no page for it...
Sorry to bring this up again, but it just seems strange that for this movie title "ILLEGAL" (1955) you have 2 different links for reviews on IMDB listed. One by Jamie Rich and another one by Stuart Galbraith. Neither comes up when the links are clicked, just a '404'

And, when I do a movie title search for this film, it is not listed in the results. Soooo... What does one do...? 😊

Thanks kindly!

***EDIT

Whoops! Hmmm... I clicked on the DVDSavant link and mysteriously it DID take me to a DVDTalk page with a review! 😲

But, still, when I did a title search, it was not shown in the results...

Curiouser and curiouser...
