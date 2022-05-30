DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 7-
Ascension
Catch The Fair One
Compartment No.6
The Contractor
The Feast
The Northman

June 14-
Ahed's Knee
Ambulance*
Benedetta
Father Stu
Infinite Storm
Morbius

June 21-
After Yang
Gold
Pleasure*
The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent
You Are Not My Mother

June 28-
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore*
Firestarter (2022)*
See For Me
The Worst Person In The World


July 5-
A Banquet
Everything Everywhere All At Once

June 12-
Montana Story*

July 19-
Dual
Drive My Car

July 26-
Fiddler's Journey To The Big Screen
The Lost City


August 9-
Sonic The Hedgehog 2*


October 5-
Top Gun: Maverick*

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
