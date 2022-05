DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------June 7-AscensionCatch The Fair OneCompartment No.6The ContractorThe FeastThe NorthmanJune 14-Ahed's KneeAmbulance*BenedettaFather StuInfinite StormMorbiusJune 21-After YangGoldPleasure*The Unbearable Weight Of Massive TalentYou Are Not My MotherJune 28-Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore*Firestarter (2022)*See For MeThe Worst Person In The WorldJuly 5-A BanquetEverything Everywhere All At OnceJune 12-Montana Story*July 19-DualDrive My CarJuly 26-Fiddler's Journey To The Big ScreenThe Lost CityAugust 9-Sonic The Hedgehog 2*October 5-Top Gun: Maverick*----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .