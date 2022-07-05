Clint Eastwood 40 film dvd Collection Issues???
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: East Coast-Ct.-Fl.Varies Month-month
Posts: 19
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Clint Eastwood 40 film dvd Collection Issues???
bought a “ new” copy of this set on ebay, and so far 7 of the films freeze 2/3 of the way thru!!! I know double sided discs have proven to be a problem with some in the past but geez!!! Anyone else have issues with this set and if a problem did WB ever address it???
Appreciate any feedback on this-
