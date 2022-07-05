DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

Clint Eastwood 40 film dvd Collection Issues???

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

Clint Eastwood 40 film dvd Collection Issues???

   
Old 05-07-22, 10:26 AM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: East Coast-Ct.-Fl.Varies Month-month
Posts: 19
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Clint Eastwood 40 film dvd Collection Issues???
bought a “ new” copy of this set on ebay, and so far 7 of the films freeze 2/3 of the way thru!!! I know double sided discs have proven to be a problem with some in the past but geez!!! Anyone else have issues with this set and if a problem did WB ever address it???
Appreciate any feedback on this-
smurrlock is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.