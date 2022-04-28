The Thirteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge - May 1-31, 2022 **List Thread**
The Thirteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge - May 1-31, 2022 **List Thread**
The Thirteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge
May 1-31, 2022
This thread is for lists only.
For discussion, go to the May 2022 Make-Your-Own Challenge Discussion Thread.
May is just a couple of days away, so it's time, once again, to take a look at your dusty, unopened box sets, your unwatched stacks of Blu-rays, DVDs, HD-DVDs, LDs, VHS or Beta tapes, your DVR, your Netflix queue, etc., etc., and decide what you think you should spend 31 days watching. Now's your chance to finally watch all the stuff that didn't fit, or that you just didn't get around to, during the other Challenges.
Since you choose your own Challenge theme, you make the rules.
There are however a few guidelines which everyone should follow.
Challenge Guidelines:
The Challenge runs from May 1 through May 31.
Sure, you can do your May MYOC in September if you want, but the list thread will only be stickied during May, so if you want anyone else to see what you're up to, please try to do it near those dates.
Please state your challenge theme and your challenge goal and rules (if any) at the top of your list(s) in the list thread so others can tell what you're doing.
Please don't duplicate an existing "Official" DVD Talk Challenge.
This guideline is mainly here so we don't subtract from participation in any of the other Challenges, and to encourage participants to focus on genres not already covered by a Challenge, but since everyone's "need to watch" list is different, and you're able to watch stuff that qualifies for one or more of the other Challenges during every other Challenge, you're free to narrow the focus of one of the broader "Official" Challenges.
For example; Say you only collect horror, then you could make your Challenge to watch just horror films, or just horror TV shows, or just zombie films, etc. Or if you have lots of unwatched Sci-Fi, then your MYOC could be just watch Sci-Fi movies, or watch Star Trek shows, or watch TOS, etc.
Since we already have Monthly "Unwatched Media Pile" Threads, please do not use that as a theme.
During past MYOCs, people weren't happy with this being used as a theme, and I tend to agree that it is a little lazy. So how about giving a little thought to the theme and coming up with something a little more creative, please?
Check out the previous threads for ideas:
2010 discussion thread.
2010 list thread.
2011 discussion thread.
2011 list thread.
2012 discussion thread.
2012 list thread.
2013 discussion thread.
2013 list thread.
2014 discussion thread.
2014 list thread.
2015 discussion thread.
2015 list thread.
2016 discussion thread.
2016 list thread.
2017 discussion thread.
2017 list thread.
2018 discussion thread.
2018 list thread.
2019 discussion thread.
2019 list thread.
2020 discussion thread.
2020 list thread.
2021 discussion thread.
2021 list thread.
Re: The Thirteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge - May 1-31, 2019 **List Thread**
My Old Lists:
My 2010 MYOC - "Directed by Alfred Hitchcock" Challenge
My 2011 MYOC - "James Bond/Pink Panther-palooza" Challenge
My 2012 MYOC - "Commentary Track Challenge"
My 2013 MYOC - "Son of Commentary Track Challenge"
My 2014 MYOC - "Something Weird Video Challenge"
My 2015 MYOC - "Directed by John Ford Challenge"
My 2016 MYOC - "Four Color Adventures Challenge"
My 2017 MYOC - "3D Film Challenge"
My 2018 MYOC - "The All-New All-Different Four Color Adventures Challenge"
My 2019 MYOC - "The All-New All-Different Four Color Adventures Challenge The Saga Continues..."
My 2020 MYOC - "3D Again" Challenge
My 2021 MYOC - "I'd Buy That for a Dollar!" Challenge
Re: The Thirteenth Annual May Make-Your-Own Challenge - May 1-31, 2022 **List Thread**
Our roof collapsed (no one was hurt) and we are now staying with my sister in her trailer (6 people, 3 dogs & 3 cats). (Update one of the cats just had 4 kittens!)
My 78 year old mother and I are on a couch in front of a TV which luckily they don't really watch (They spend 100% of their waking hours playing games on their phones).
My mom keeps watching the same movies over and over again.
She'll watch someting then a couple days later she'll choose it again,
when I say ''We just watched that Yesterday.'' she'll say ''Well I don't remember it.''
I'll say ''the reason you don't remember it is because it wasn't memorable, it was BORING!''
So since I'm stuck watching all these godawful pieces of sh*t over and over, I might as well make that my May Make Your Own Challenge!
The Senility Rewatch Marathon
Some films may appear on the list multiple times and they will count every time I have to rewatch them!
I will only be counting movies and not the endless reruns of Food Network junk or Sister Wives.
Since these will mostly be rewatches, rewatches will be Black.
If I'm lucky enough to sneak in any First Time Views they will be Blue!
2022-05-01
1.
