DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 1-
Belfast
Flee
March 8-
Agnes
A Journal For Jordan
The Matrix: Resurrections
National Champions
The Nowhere Inn
Redeeming Love
Show Me The Father
March 15-
John And The Hole
Red Rocket
West Side Story (2021)
March 22-
Nightmare Alley
March 29-
Sing 2
Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism In America
April 5-
Jockey
Parallel Mothers
Scream (2022)
April 12-
C'Mon C'Mon
Fabian: Going To The Dogs
Spider-Man: No Way Home
April 19-
Cyrano*
Jackass Forever
April 26-
Moon Manor*
May 3-
Demonic (2021)
May 10-
The Cursed*
May 17-
Belle*
Sundown
May 24-
The Burning Sea*
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unconfirmed:
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:
April 19-
Cyrano
Jackass Forever - New Date
April 26-
Moon Manor
May 3-
Demonic (2021) - New Date
May 10-
The Cursed
May 17-
Belle
May 24-
The Burning Sea
