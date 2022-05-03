DVD Talk Forum

03-05-22, 01:32 PM
Mao
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,189
Received 27 Likes on 18 Posts
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 1-
Belfast
Flee

March 8-
Agnes
A Journal For Jordan
The Matrix: Resurrections
National Champions
The Nowhere Inn
Redeeming Love
Show Me The Father

March 15-
John And The Hole
Red Rocket
West Side Story (2021)

March 22-
Nightmare Alley

March 29-
Sing 2
Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism In America


April 5-
Jockey
Parallel Mothers
Scream (2022)

April 12-
C'Mon C'Mon
Fabian: Going To The Dogs
Spider-Man: No Way Home

April 19-
Cyrano*
Jackass Forever

April 26-
Moon Manor*


May 3-
Demonic (2021)

May 10-
The Cursed*

May 17-
Belle*
Sundown

May 24-
The Burning Sea*

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unconfirmed:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Reply Like
03-05-22, 01:33 PM
Mao
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,189
Received 27 Likes on 18 Posts
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

April 19-
Cyrano
Jackass Forever - New Date

April 26-
Moon Manor

May 3-
Demonic (2021) - New Date

May 10-
The Cursed

May 17-
Belle

May 24-
The Burning Sea
