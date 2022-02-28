March, 2022 Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge Discussion Thread
March, 2022 Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge Discussion Thread
Last minute, but here we go! Per standard challenge guidelines the challenge will start at dusk on 28 February and run until dawn on 1 April. If it has to do with action, adventure, crime, or mystery, it's on-topic for this challenge.
You'll find the list thread here.
Re: March, 2022 Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge Discussion Thread
I didn't mean to host this year. I was so caught up participating in the Romance/Music/Musicals and Oscars challenges that I was oblivious to there not already being threads for this challenge until Lisa said something in the "Official" Challenges Compendium thread yesterday. I like checklists so if I'd known I was going to assume hosting duties I'd have done it in enough time to craft a checklist. I've always thought of this as the Bogie Challenge, because I think pretty much any movie he made qualifies for it. (You might want to dispute Sabrina but I ask you if there's a greater mystery in his entire filmography.) I haven't even had time to brainstorm viewing objectives. I've been itching to go back through the Bond movies so I might do that.
Re: March, 2022 Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge Discussion Thread
And I was going to hold off purchasing the last couple of Thin Man movies hoping for a Target B2G1 sale in which to pick them up... May have to get them anyway...
