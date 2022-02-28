Re: March, 2022 Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge Discussion Thread

I didn't mean to host this year. I was so caught up participating in the Romance/Music/Musicals and Oscars challenges that I was oblivious to there not already being threads for this challenge until Lisa said something in the "Official" Challenges Compendium thread yesterday. I like checklists so if I'd known I was going to assume hosting duties I'd have done it in enough time to craft a checklist. I've always thought of this as the Bogie Challenge, because I think pretty much any movie he made qualifies for it. (You might want to dispute Sabrina but I ask you if there's a greater mystery in his entire filmography.) I haven't even had time to brainstorm viewing objectives. I've been itching to go back through the Bond movies so I might do that.