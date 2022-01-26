GOT CS 1-8 Dvd set where is the reunion special promised??
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: East Coast-Ct.-Fl.Varies Month-month
Posts: 11
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
GOT CS 1-8 Dvd set where is the reunion special promised??
It was said that the 2 hour Conan GOT reunion special would be included in complete series sets both BR and Dvd! I just purchased dvd box set . BUT IT IS LISTED NOWHERE!??? what happened? any info appreciated-
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off