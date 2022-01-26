DVD Talk Forum

GOT CS 1-8 Dvd set where is the reunion special promised??

It was said that the 2 hour Conan GOT reunion special would be included in complete series sets both BR and Dvd! I just purchased dvd box set . BUT IT IS LISTED NOWHERE!??? what happened? any info appreciated-
