DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
January 4-
Antlers
The Djinn
Together
January 11-
Dune
Halloween Kills
I'm Your Man
Mass
Spencer
January 18-
The Addams Family 2
The Dry
Escape From Mogadishu
Last Night In Soho
Titane
February 1-
Clifford The Big Red Dog
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
February 8-
After We Fell
Belfast
Encanto
France
King Richard
February 15-
Eternals
Mogul Mowgli
Settlers
February 22-
Resident Evil: Welcome To Racoon City*
March 1-
Flee
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rumored:
February 22-
House Of Gucci
March 1-
National Champions
March 8-
The Matrix: Resurrections
March 15-
Licorice Pizza
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
