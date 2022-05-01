DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
January 4-
Antlers
The Djinn
Together

January 11-
Dune
Halloween Kills
I'm Your Man
Mass
Spencer

January 18-
The Addams Family 2
The Dry
Escape From Mogadishu
Last Night In Soho
Titane


February 1-
Clifford The Big Red Dog
Ghostbusters: Afterlife

February 8-
After We Fell
Belfast
Encanto
France
King Richard

February 15-
Eternals
Mogul Mowgli
Settlers

February 22-
Resident Evil: Welcome To Racoon City*


March 1-
Flee

Rumored:

February 22-
House Of Gucci

March 1-
National Champions

March 8-
The Matrix: Resurrections

March 15-
Licorice Pizza

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
