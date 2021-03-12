TV on DVD* Challenge Season 12 Discsussion Thread
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
TV on DVD* Challenge Season 12 Discsussion Thread
We've still got a month to go, but I wanted to get the discussion thread live while I'm thinking about it. I've given a lot of thought to how brilliantly Chad orchestrates the Horror Challenge, with daily theme nights as well as specific films. What would y'all think about us designating some specific shows to highlight? This wouldn't be "mandatory" or anything, but rather just something to get groups of us going back and forth about the same shows throughout the month. I was thinking maybe four mini-series, short runners, or new shows that haven't got many episodes yet that we could highlight each week of the challenge. We'd also feature one or two longer series for the whole month. They'd still be manageable to complete within the month, so we might do the original Star Trek (79 episodes) but not TNG (178). This would put six shows in play. For example:
Week 1: Band of Brothers (10 1-hour-ish episodes)
Week 2: Firefly (14 1-hour episodes and 1 movie)
Week 3: Roots (8 1-hour episodes, 2 of them 90 minutes)
Week 4: Scenes From a Marriage (1973) (6 1-hour episodes)
Month A: Twin Peaks (47 1-hour episodes, 1 90-minute episode, 1 movie, and an alternate movie)
Month B: The Sopranos (98 1-hour episodes)
Does this idea appeal to you? If so, what shows would you suggest? Do you have any other ideas of what we might do?
Week 1: Band of Brothers (10 1-hour-ish episodes)
Week 2: Firefly (14 1-hour episodes and 1 movie)
Week 3: Roots (8 1-hour episodes, 2 of them 90 minutes)
Week 4: Scenes From a Marriage (1973) (6 1-hour episodes)
Month A: Twin Peaks (47 1-hour episodes, 1 90-minute episode, 1 movie, and an alternate movie)
Month B: The Sopranos (98 1-hour episodes)
Does this idea appeal to you? If so, what shows would you suggest? Do you have any other ideas of what we might do?
#2
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Re: TV on DVD* Challenge Season 12 Discsussion Thread
I'm in! I think that could give structure for when you want to watch something, but aren't sure what. I would say that out of your examples, I'd only be slightly interested in one of them. I know it'd be impossible to make everyone happy, but maybe after getting a list of titles from interested people, we could vote and the top 4/6 will be chosen? Or maybe make sure the genres are a bit more diversified? A comedy, sci-fi/fantasy, drama, classic or history based...and so on. That way if someone wanted just light fair, they could participate in comedy week or they really like documentaries, they could participate that week.
I would say Star Trek would definitely be something that a lot of people would be interested in and have access to, so maybe a really good first time series to start with?
Suggestions: Star Trek (You could easily just designate a season or two rather than the whole series). Bones, M*A*S*H, Marvel shows (though this would be tougher since they are a Disney+ offering for the most part). I'm sure I could think of more if you give me time.
I would say Star Trek would definitely be something that a lot of people would be interested in and have access to, so maybe a really good first time series to start with?
Suggestions: Star Trek (You could easily just designate a season or two rather than the whole series). Bones, M*A*S*H, Marvel shows (though this would be tougher since they are a Disney+ offering for the most part). I'm sure I could think of more if you give me time.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off