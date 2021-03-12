TV on DVD* Challenge Season 12 Discsussion Thread

We've still got a month to go, but I wanted to get the discussion thread live while I'm thinking about it. I've given a lot of thought to how brilliantly Chad orchestrates the Horror Challenge, with daily theme nights as well as specific films. What would y'all think about us designating some specific shows to highlight? This wouldn't be "mandatory" or anything, but rather just something to get groups of us going back and forth about the same shows throughout the month. I was thinking maybe four mini-series, short runners, or new shows that haven't got many episodes yet that we could highlight each week of the challenge. We'd also feature one or two longer series for the whole month. They'd still be manageable to complete within the month, so we might do the original Star Trek (79 episodes) but not TNG (178). This would put six shows in play. For example:



Week 1: Band of Brothers (10 1-hour-ish episodes)

Week 2: Firefly (14 1-hour episodes and 1 movie)

Week 3: Roots (8 1-hour episodes, 2 of them 90 minutes)

Week 4: Scenes From a Marriage (1973) (6 1-hour episodes)

Month A: Twin Peaks (47 1-hour episodes, 1 90-minute episode, 1 movie, and an alternate movie)

Month B: The Sopranos (98 1-hour episodes)



Does this idea appeal to you? If so, what shows would you suggest? Do you have any other ideas of what we might do?