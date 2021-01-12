DVD Talk Forum

Old 12-01-21, 10:53 PM
Mao
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,165
Received 24 Likes on 17 Posts
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 7-
Copshop
Cry Macho
Dear Evan Hansen
One Night In Miami
Werewolves Within

December 14-
The Card Counter
Language Lessons
The Last Duel
Venom: Let There Be Carnage

December 21-
Blue Bayou*
The Many Saints Of Newark
No Time To Die

December 28-
The French Dispatch


January 4-
Antlers

January 11-
Dune
Halloween Kills

January 18-
The Addams Family 2
Titane*

January 25-
Last Night In Soho


February 8-
After We Fall*
Belfast*

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mao
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,165
Received 24 Likes on 17 Posts
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

January 18-
Titane

February 8-
After We Fall
Belfast
