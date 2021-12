DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------December 7-CopshopCry MachoDear Evan HansenOne Night In MiamiWerewolves WithinDecember 14-The Card CounterLanguage LessonsThe Last DuelVenom: Let There Be CarnageDecember 21-Blue Bayou*The Many Saints Of NewarkNo Time To DieDecember 28-The French DispatchJanuary 4-AntlersJanuary 11-DuneHalloween KillsJanuary 18-The Addams Family 2Titane*January 25-Last Night In SohoFebruary 8-After We Fall*Belfast*----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .