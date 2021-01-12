DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
December 7-
Copshop
Cry Macho
Dear Evan Hansen
One Night In Miami
Werewolves Within
December 14-
The Card Counter
Language Lessons
The Last Duel
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
December 21-
Blue Bayou*
The Many Saints Of Newark
No Time To Die
December 28-
The French Dispatch
January 4-
Antlers
January 11-
Dune
Halloween Kills
January 18-
The Addams Family 2
Titane*
January 25-
Last Night In Soho
February 8-
After We Fall*
Belfast*
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
