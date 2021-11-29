DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

Is this All in the Family Complete Series some kind of Walmart exclusive or a bootleg?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

Is this All in the Family Complete Series some kind of Walmart exclusive or a bootleg?

   
Old 11-29-21, 09:38 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2000
Location: Columbus, OH
Posts: 2,310
Received 14 Likes on 12 Posts
Is this All in the Family Complete Series some kind of Walmart exclusive or a bootleg?
Today in Walmart, I was holding in my hand All in the Family - The Complete Series from Shout! Factory for $59.96. Since Shout is selling this at twice that amount, I thought surely this must be a mistake. Then I noticed on the spine it reads "27-DVD Set" rather than "28-DVD Set." As you can see in the photo, there is no mention on the back of the bonus disc/bonus features or the 40-page book.

So is Walmart now selling bootlegs? Or is that bonus disc really worth $60 and this is just a Walmart exclusive? I can find no information anywhere of a legit "27-DVD Set." Even the UPC code doesn't come up in a Google search.

Spoiler:
Last edited by rennervision; 11-29-21 at 09:46 PM.
rennervision is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.