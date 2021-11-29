Is this All in the Family Complete Series some kind of Walmart exclusive or a bootleg?
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Is this All in the Family Complete Series some kind of Walmart exclusive or a bootleg?
Today in Walmart, I was holding in my hand All in the Family - The Complete Series from Shout! Factory for $59.96. Since Shout is selling this at twice that amount, I thought surely this must be a mistake. Then I noticed on the spine it reads "27-DVD Set" rather than "28-DVD Set." As you can see in the photo, there is no mention on the back of the bonus disc/bonus features or the 40-page book.
So is Walmart now selling bootlegs? Or is that bonus disc really worth $60 and this is just a Walmart exclusive? I can find no information anywhere of a legit "27-DVD Set." Even the UPC code doesn't come up in a Google search.
So is Walmart now selling bootlegs? Or is that bonus disc really worth $60 and this is just a Walmart exclusive? I can find no information anywhere of a legit "27-DVD Set." Even the UPC code doesn't come up in a Google search.
Spoiler:
Last edited by rennervision; 11-29-21 at 09:46 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off