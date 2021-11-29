Is this All in the Family Complete Series some kind of Walmart exclusive or a bootleg?

All in the Family - The Complete Series from Shout! Factory for $59.96. Since Shout is selling this at twice that amount, I thought surely this must be a mistake. Then I noticed on the spine it reads "27-DVD Set" rather than "28-DVD Set." As you can see in the photo, there is no mention on the back of the bonus disc/bonus features or the 40-page book.



So is Walmart now selling bootlegs? Or is that bonus disc really worth $60 and this is just a Walmart exclusive? I can find no information anywhere of a legit "27-DVD Set." Even the UPC code doesn't come up in a Google search.



