DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

Star Trek: Next Generation - Season 1 DVD Boxset Question

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

Star Trek: Next Generation - Season 1 DVD Boxset Question

   
Old 11-11-21, 09:25 AM
  #1  
Cool New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Nov 2021
Posts: 31
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Star Trek: Next Generation - Season 1 DVD Boxset Question
For anyone here who owns this, regarding
Star Trek: Next Generation - Season 1 Boxset Star Trek: Next Generation - Season 1 Boxset
, what kinds of audio tracks does it have? 5.1, 7.1, Stereo, Surround?

The above page does not specify that information. (Obviously, the spoken language is English).
Master O is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.