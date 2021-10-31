DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
November 2:
Come True (2020)
Nine Days
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Pig
November 9:
Four Good Days*
My Salinger Year
Old Henry*
Reminiscence
Respect
November 16:
Candyman (2021)
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Flag Day
Jungle Cruise
The Last Leonardo*
Our Ladies*
Yakuza Princess
November 23-
Little Fish
Ma Belle, My Beauty
Raging Fire
November 30-
Malignant*
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
December 7-
Copshop
Cry Macho
Dear Evan Hansen
The Girl Who Believes In Miracles
One Night In Miami
December 14-
The Card Counter
Language Lessons*
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
December 21-
The Many Saints Of Newark
January 18-
The Addams Family 2*
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
