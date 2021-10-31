DVD Talk Forum

Old 10-31-21, 02:03 PM
Mao
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,160
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
November 2:
Come True (2020)
Nine Days
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Pig

November 9:
Four Good Days*
My Salinger Year
Old Henry*
Reminiscence
Respect

November 16:
Candyman (2021)
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Flag Day
Jungle Cruise
The Last Leonardo*
Our Ladies*
Yakuza Princess

November 23-
Little Fish
Ma Belle, My Beauty
Raging Fire

November 30-
Malignant*
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings


December 7-
Copshop
Cry Macho
Dear Evan Hansen
The Girl Who Believes In Miracles
One Night In Miami

December 14-
The Card Counter
Language Lessons*
Venom: Let There Be Carnage

December 21-
The Many Saints Of Newark


January 18-
The Addams Family 2*

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Old 10-31-21, 02:03 PM
Mao
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,160
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
November 9:
Four Good Days
Old Henry

November 16:
The Last Leonardo
Our Ladies

November 30-
Malignant

December 14-
Language Lessons

January 18-
The Addams Family 2
