DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

Weird Flipper Disc Situation

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

Weird Flipper Disc Situation

   
Old 10-20-21, 01:11 PM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2019
Posts: 8
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Weird Flipper Disc Situation
I just got a dvd that's a flipper. The problem is that of course only one side has a little label on it that says Side A : Widescreen. So, I would assume that I put the dvd in with the label up. Except that the label also says Side B : Fullscreen. So...which side is Side A and which is Side B ?
CruJonesRADMan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-20-21, 01:13 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 15,760
Received 318 Likes on 230 Posts
Re: Weird Flipper Disc Situation
It sounds like it's just a flipper for widescreen or fullscreen, not half the movie on each side. Side A should be label side up.
Noonan is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-20-21, 01:14 PM
  #3  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,980
Received 203 Likes on 146 Posts
Re: Weird Flipper Disc Situation
Put it in your player. If it isn't the version you want, then flip it.
The Cow is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Gobear (10-20-21)
Old 10-20-21, 01:15 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
BobO'Link's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2006
Posts: 8,784
Received 126 Likes on 108 Posts
Re: Weird Flipper Disc Situation
On such discs - putting the disc in with the labeling showing/up would typically play side A (what would normally be the silk screened label side). But it's easy enough to find out for sure - just put it in your player...
BobO'Link is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk
View Next Unread
100 Movies. 31 Days. The 17th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.