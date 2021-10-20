Weird Flipper Disc Situation
I just got a dvd that's a flipper. The problem is that of course only one side has a little label on it that says Side A : Widescreen. So, I would assume that I put the dvd in with the label up. Except that the label also says Side B : Fullscreen. So...which side is Side A and which is Side B ?
Put it in your player. If it isn't the version you want, then flip it.
On such discs - putting the disc in with the labeling showing/up would typically play side A (what would normally be the silk screened label side). But it's easy enough to find out for sure - just put it in your player...
