It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like The 17th Annual DVDTalk Holiday Challenge (
It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like The 17th Annual DVDTalk Holiday Challenge (
THE 17TH ANNUAL DVDTALK HOLIDAY CHALLENGE
2005 Discussion & Lists Thread
2006 Discussion Thread
2006 Lists Thread
2007 Discussion Thread
2007 Lists Thread
2008 Discussion Thread
2008 Lists Thread
2009 Discussion Thread
2009 Lists Thread
2010 Discussion Thread
2010 Lists Thread
2011 Discussion Thread
2011 Lists Thread
2012 Discussion Thread
2012 Lists Thread
2013 Discussion Thread
2013 Lists Thread
2014 Discussion Thread
2014 Lists Thread
2015 Discussion Thread
2015 Lists Thread
2016 Discussion Thread
2016 Lists Thread
2017 Discussion Thread
2017 Lists Thread
2018 Discussion Thread
2018 Lists Thread
2019 Discussion Thread
2019 Lists Thread
2020 Discussion Thread
2020 Lists Thread
OFFICIAL RULES
-Movies, TV shows/specials, Short Films & Cartoons Count
-The movie or TV show DOES NOT need to be holiday oriented. It could simply take place during the holiday season (i.e. Batman Returns, Gremlins, Die Hard, etc.)
-Although the movie doesn't have to take place during the holiday season, a MAJORITY of the film HAS to take place during the holiday season. No movies with just one scene during the holiday season. If you're not sure, ASK!
-Any holiday from Thanksgiving through New Years Day may count
-A film can only be viewed once, UNLESS you watch it and then watched it again with a commentary
-There is no global goal, shoot for a personal goal. Whatever you want your goal to be go for it. For returning participants maybe your goal should be to beat a previous year's goal.
-Again, like past years there will be a THREE Wild Card option to include movies or TV shows you might watch during the holiday season that is not holiday oriented. My family used to watch Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory every Christmas. So anything is allowed, up to 3.
-Specials such as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, New Years Rockin' Eve, etc. can count, but you MUST watch the entire special in order to count it.
-PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE number your lists! If you do not number your list it will not count towards the challenge
-It doesn't matter how you see the film, VHS, DVD, Blu-Ray, HD-DVD, Laserdisc, Theatrical release, it can be counted. Just have fun.
-The challenge will begin at dusk on Saturday November 20, 2021 and will end at dawn on Saturday January 2, 2022
------->LISTS THREAD<-------
Link is inactive until lists thread is created
PLEASE KEEP THE DISCUSSION TO THIS THREAD
Enjoy the Horror Movie Challenge and I Look Forward to All Participants!
CHECKLIST
Spoiler:
--- Watch a Thanksgiving movie:
--- Watch a Thanksgiving TV episode:
--- Watch a Thanksgiving special:
--- Watch something animated about Thanksgiving:
--- Watch a Christmas movie:
--- Watch a Christmas TV episode:
--- Watch a Christmas special:
--- Watch something animated about Christmas:
--- Watch some version of A Christmas Carol:
--- Watch a New Year's movie.
--- Watch a New Year's TV episode.
--- Watch a New Year's special:
--- Watch something animated about New Year's:
--- Watch something Charlie Brown:
--- Watch something Garfield:
--- Watch an Oscar Winner:
--- Watch "It's a Wonderful Life", "A Christmas Story", National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" OR some version of "Miracle on 34th Street"
--- 1920s:
--- 1930s:
--- 1940s:
--- 1950s:
--- 1960s:
--- 1970s:
--- 1980s:
--- 1990s:
--- 2000s:
--- 2010s:
--- 2020s:
--- Watch a Film From the Year You Were Born:
--- Watch the MST3K version of a film/show.
--- Watch a film/show and its remake:
--- Watch a film/show based on or turned into a video game. -
--- Watch a film/show based on a novel:
--- Watch a silent film.
--- Watch a film/show with commentary.
--- Watch a film/show that takes place in space.
--- Watch a film/show that takes place on or under the sea.
Watch a film/show for each rating:
--- G:
--- PG:
--- PG-13:
--- R:
--- Unrated:
