DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
October 1:
Witnesses
October 5:
Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions
Naked Singularity
Six Minutes To Midnight
Space Jam: A New Legacy
October 12:
Casanova, Last Love
Free Guy
The Green Knight
The Loneliest Whale: The Search For 52
October 19:
Joe Bell
The Night House
Old
The Protege
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Summertime (2020)*
October 26:
Don't Breathe 2
On The Rocks
Stillwater
The Suicide Squad (2021)
November 2:
Come True (2020)
Nine Days
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Pig
November 9:
My Salinger Year
Reminiscence
Respect
November 16:
Candyman (2021)
Flag Day*
Jungle Cruise
Yakuza Princess
November 23-
Little Fish
Ma Belle, My Beauty
Raging Fire
December 7-
One Night In Miami*
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:
October 19:
Summertime (2020)
November 16:
Flag Day
December 7-
One Night In Miami
