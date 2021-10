DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------October 1:WitnessesOctober 5:Escape Room: Tournament Of ChampionsNaked SingularitySix Minutes To MidnightSpace Jam: A New LegacyOctober 12:Casanova, Last LoveFree GuyThe Green KnightThe Loneliest Whale: The Search For 52October 19:Joe BellThe Night HouseOldThe ProtegeSnake Eyes: G.I. Joe OriginsSummertime (2020)*October 26:Don't Breathe 2On The RocksStillwaterThe Suicide Squad (2021)November 2:Come True (2020)Nine DaysPAW Patrol: The MoviePigNovember 9:My Salinger YearReminiscenceRespectNovember 16:Candyman (2021)Flag Day*Jungle CruiseYakuza PrincessNovember 23-Little FishMa Belle, My BeautyRaging FireDecember 7-One Night In Miami*----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .