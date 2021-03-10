DVD Talk Forum

Mao
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 1:
Witnesses

October 5:
Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions
Naked Singularity
Six Minutes To Midnight
Space Jam: A New Legacy

October 12:
Casanova, Last Love
Free Guy
The Green Knight
The Loneliest Whale: The Search For 52

October 19:
Joe Bell
The Night House
Old
The Protege
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Summertime (2020)*

October 26:
Don't Breathe 2
On The Rocks
Stillwater
The Suicide Squad (2021)


November 2:
Come True (2020)
Nine Days
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Pig

November 9:
My Salinger Year
Reminiscence
Respect

November 16:
Candyman (2021)
Flag Day*
Jungle Cruise
Yakuza Princess

November 23-
Little Fish
Ma Belle, My Beauty
Raging Fire


December 7-
One Night In Miami*

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Mao
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

October 19:
Summertime (2020)

November 16:
Flag Day

December 7-
One Night In Miami
