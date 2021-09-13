Film Challenge Calendar

Has anyone created a calendar of the most popular and continuing movie challenges? If someone is able to expand the list, include links, and correct mistakes, that would be fantastic! If there are noteworthy challenges outside of this site, please include those too.

JANUARY

Dates: Challenge List Title Here



FEBRUARY

02/01 - 02/28: Romance, Music, & Musicals Challenge



MARCH

04/15 - 05/25: Academy Award Movie Challenge



APRIL

04/01 - 04/30: Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge



MAY

05/01 - 05/31: Make-Your-Own Challenge

05/21 - 07/05: Historical Appreciation Challenge



JUNE

06/30 - 08/01: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge



JULY

Dates: Challenge List Title Here



AUGUST

08/01 - 08/31: Animation Challenge



SEPTEMBER

09/01 -09/30: Art-House Challenge



OCTOBER

10/01 - 10/31: October Horror Movie Challenge



NOVEMBER

11/20 - 01/01: Holiday Challenge



DECEMBER

Dates: Challenge List Title Here



ANYTIME

Dates: Challenge List Title Here

