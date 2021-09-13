Film Challenge Calendar
Film Challenge Calendar
Has anyone created a calendar of the most popular and continuing movie challenges? If someone is able to expand the list, include links, and correct mistakes, that would be fantastic! If there are noteworthy challenges outside of this site, please include those too.
JANUARY
Dates: Challenge List Title Here
FEBRUARY
02/01 - 02/28: Romance, Music, & Musicals Challenge
MARCH
04/15 - 05/25: Academy Award Movie Challenge
APRIL
04/01 - 04/30: Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge
MAY
05/01 - 05/31: Make-Your-Own Challenge
05/21 - 07/05: Historical Appreciation Challenge
JUNE
06/30 - 08/01: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge
JULY
Dates: Challenge List Title Here
AUGUST
08/01 - 08/31: Animation Challenge
SEPTEMBER
09/01 -09/30: Art-House Challenge
OCTOBER
10/01 - 10/31: October Horror Movie Challenge
NOVEMBER
11/20 - 01/01: Holiday Challenge
DECEMBER
Dates: Challenge List Title Here
ANYTIME
Dates: Challenge List Title Here
