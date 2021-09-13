DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

Film Challenge Calendar

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

Film Challenge Calendar

   
Old 09-13-21, 09:51 PM
  #1  
Cool New Member
Thread Starter
 
TerrorTerror's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2017
Location: San Francisco
Posts: 27
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Film Challenge Calendar
Has anyone created a calendar of the most popular and continuing movie challenges? If someone is able to expand the list, include links, and correct mistakes, that would be fantastic! If there are noteworthy challenges outside of this site, please include those too.
.

JANUARY
Dates: Challenge List Title Here

FEBRUARY
02/01 - 02/28: Romance, Music, & Musicals Challenge

MARCH
04/15 - 05/25: Academy Award Movie Challenge

APRIL
04/01 - 04/30: Drive-in/Exploitation/B-Movie Challenge

MAY
05/01 - 05/31: Make-Your-Own Challenge
05/21 - 07/05: Historical Appreciation Challenge

JUNE
06/30 - 08/01: Sci-Fi/Fantasy Challenge

JULY
Dates: Challenge List Title Here

AUGUST
08/01 - 08/31: Animation Challenge

SEPTEMBER
09/01 -09/30: Art-House Challenge

OCTOBER
10/01 - 10/31: October Horror Movie Challenge

NOVEMBER
11/20 - 01/01: Holiday Challenge

DECEMBER
Dates: Challenge List Title Here

ANYTIME
Dates: Challenge List Title Here
.
.
TerrorTerror is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk
View Next Unread
Pre-Horror Challenge 17: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.