DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

SPONSORED: Whats the DVD you have watched for many times but never get bored?(WinX Giveaway)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

SPONSORED: Whats the DVD you have watched for many times but never get bored?(WinX Giveaway)

   
Old 09-13-21, 10:21 AM
  #1  
Administrator
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 1,612
Received 237 Likes on 172 Posts
SPONSORED: Whats the DVD you have watched for many times but never get bored?(WinX Giveaway)
It is Titanic for me. When it comes to a topic that will never be out of date, that must be love. There are a lot of movies with amazing special effects now, but they cannot drive me to watch
again.

I guess Im into the topic love  so much.

Also, the impressing scenes, the moving story, and the classic music make this movie eternal. How about you?

By the way, to make it easier to watch it again with no place and time limits, I convert my DVD to MP4 with this WinX DVD Ripper

There is just a 3-month license giveaway page, Id like to share with you guys here.
IBJoel is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-13-21, 10:23 AM
  #2  
Administrator
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 1,612
Received 237 Likes on 172 Posts
Re: SPONSORED: Whats the DVD you have watched for many times but never get bored?(WinX Giveaway)
Note: The above is an ad that we are contractually obligated to post. It does not reflect the views of myself or the DVD Talk moderators.
IBJoel is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.