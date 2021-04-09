DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
September 14:
Black Widow (2021)
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Censor
Zola
September 21:
Cruella
The Evil Next Door (2020)
F9: The Fast Saga
The Vigil (2019)
September 28:
Blithe Spirit (2020)
The Forever Purge
The Sparks Brothers*
October 5:
Naked Singularity
Six Minutes To Midnight
Space Jam: A New Legacy
October 12:
Casanova, Last Love
Free Guy
The Green Knight*
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
October 19:
Joe Bell
Old
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
October 26:
On The Rocks
Stillwater*
The Suicide Squad (2021)
November 2:
PAW Patrol: The Movie*
Pig*
November 16:
Jungle Cruise
December 1:
Candyman (2021)*
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Added:
