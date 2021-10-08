what dvds can I sell?
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2021
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
what dvds can I sell?
What are some types of movies that I can sell online to a buy back company? I want to sell a movie for 40 cents or more but all the movies I enter have 0 value.
I am trying to complete a sell back book order and I need 40 more cents to get to the required $15.
Any suggestions? I have lots of popular 2000 and later movies. action, romcom, scary, comedy and more
I am trying to complete a sell back book order and I need 40 more cents to get to the required $15.
Any suggestions? I have lots of popular 2000 and later movies. action, romcom, scary, comedy and more
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off