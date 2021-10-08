what dvds can I sell?

What are some types of movies that I can sell online to a buy back company? I want to sell a movie for 40 cents or more but all the movies I enter have 0 value.



I am trying to complete a sell back book order and I need 40 more cents to get to the required $15.



Any suggestions? I have lots of popular 2000 and later movies. action, romcom, scary, comedy and more