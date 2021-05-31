DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

short film about a supposedly accursed children's play title

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

short film about a supposedly accursed children's play title

   
Old 05-31-21, 03:12 PM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2021
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
short film about a supposedly accursed children's play title
in the very early 1980's the local library presented a short children's film which was probably from the 1970's about a a children's play production which appears to be cursed as many near mishaps transpire such as a theater sandbags falling and narrowly missing hitting an actor in the play. does anyone know the film title? thanks.
john runion is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk
View Next Unread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.