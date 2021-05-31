short film about a supposedly accursed children's play title
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2021
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
short film about a supposedly accursed children's play title
in the very early 1980's the local library presented a short children's film which was probably from the 1970's about a a children's play production which appears to be cursed as many near mishaps transpire such as a theater sandbags falling and narrowly missing hitting an actor in the play. does anyone know the film title? thanks.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off