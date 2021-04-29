DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from mid-2020 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 4-
Judas And The Black Messiah
The Little Things
Senior Moment*
May 11-
Land
The Marksman
The Mauritanian
The Reason I Jump
May 18-
The Father (2020)*
Minari
The Nest
Raya And The Last Dragon
Son
Supernova
Tom & Jerry (2021)
May 25-
Chaos Walking
Long Weekend*
June 1-
Boogie
The Courier
Embattled
Trigger Point*
The World To Come
June 8-
City Of Lies
June 15-
Godzilla Vs. Kong*
Kindred
Nobody*
June 22-
Hunter Hunter
The Unholy
June 29-
Stardust
July 13-
No Man's Land (2020)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unofficial / Rumored Dates:
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
