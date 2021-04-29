DVD Talk Forum

Old 04-29-21, 01:36 PM
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from mid-2020 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 4-
Judas And The Black Messiah
The Little Things
Senior Moment*

May 11-
Land
The Marksman
The Mauritanian
The Reason I Jump

May 18-
The Father (2020)*
Minari
The Nest
Raya And The Last Dragon
Son
Supernova
Tom & Jerry (2021)

May 25-
Chaos Walking
Long Weekend*


June 1-
Boogie
The Courier
Embattled
Trigger Point*
The World To Come

June 8-
City Of Lies

June 15-
Godzilla Vs. Kong*
Kindred
Nobody*

June 22-
Hunter Hunter
The Unholy

June 29-
Stardust


July 13-
No Man's Land (2020)


----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unofficial / Rumored Dates:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Old 04-29-21, 01:41 PM
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

May 4-
Senior Moment

May 18-
The Father (2020)

May 25-
Long Weekend

June 1-
Trigger Point

June 15-
Godzilla Vs. Kong
Nobody
