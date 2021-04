DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from mid-2020 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------May 4-Judas And The Black MessiahThe Little ThingsSenior Moment*May 11-LandThe MarksmanThe MauritanianThe Reason I JumpMay 18-The Father (2020)*MinariThe NestRaya And The Last DragonSonSupernovaTom & Jerry (2021)May 25-Chaos WalkingLong Weekend*June 1-BoogieThe CourierEmbattledTrigger Point*The World To ComeJune 8-City Of LiesJune 15-Godzilla Vs. Kong*KindredNobody*June 22-Hunter HunterThe UnholyJune 29-StardustJuly 13-No Man's Land (2020)----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Unofficial / Rumored Dates:----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------