Mao
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned a theatrical release from 2020 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
April 6-
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Earwig And The Witch
The Reckoning
Shadow In The Cloud
Skyfire

April 13-
Willy's Wonderland

April 27-
Nomadland


May 4-
Judas And The Black Messiah
The Little Things

May 11-
Land
The Marksman
The Mauritanian
The Reason I Jump

May 18-
The Nest
Raya And The Last Dragon
Son
Supernova
Tom & Jerry (2021)


June 1-
Embattled

June 15-
Kindred

June 22-
Hunter Hunter

June 29-
Stardust


Unofficial / Rumored Dates:

