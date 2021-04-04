DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned a theatrical release from 2020 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 6-
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Earwig And The Witch
The Reckoning
Shadow In The Cloud
Skyfire
April 13-
Willy's Wonderland
April 27-
Nomadland
May 4-
Judas And The Black Messiah
The Little Things
May 11-
Land
The Marksman
The Mauritanian
The Reason I Jump
May 18-
The Nest
Raya And The Last Dragon
Son
Supernova
Tom & Jerry (2021)
June 1-
Embattled
June 15-
Kindred
June 22-
Hunter Hunter
June 29-
Stardust
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unofficial / Rumored Dates:
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
