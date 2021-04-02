Hill Street Blues Shout factory box set
#1
Hill Street Blues Shout factory box set
To anyone who already owns this set, is the artwork on yours on the spine like the pictures attached?
I ordered and received this from Amazon USA, apart from arriving with the standard broken cases and busted corners, the spine artwork has tears along the bottom, looks real shoddy and would not surprise me if this was a resealed previous customer return.
