DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

   
Old 01-30-21, 05:16 PM
  #1  
Mao
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Mao's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,096
Received 14 Likes on 10 Posts
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned a theatrical release from 2020 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 2-
Let Him Go
Tesla
Wild Mountain Thyme

February 9-
Freaky
Greenland
Sputnik
Wander Darkly

February 16-
Archenemy
A Call To Spy
The Informer (2020)

February 23-
Centigrade
The Croods: A New Age
The Last Vermeer


March 2-
All My Life
Fatale
Half Brothers
Monster Hunter
Zappa*

March 9-
The Reason I Jump
Rent-A-Pal
Vanguard

March 16-
PG: Psycho Goreman*

March 23-
News Of The World
Promising Young Woman
Wonder Woman 1984*


April 6-
Earwig And The Witch

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unofficial / Rumored Dates:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Mao is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-30-21, 05:16 PM
  #2  
Mao
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Mao's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,096
Received 14 Likes on 10 Posts
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

March 2-
Zappa

March 16-
PG: Psycho Goreman

March 23-
Wonder Woman 1984
Mao is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.