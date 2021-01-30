DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned a theatrical release from 2020 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
February 2-
Let Him Go
Tesla
Wild Mountain Thyme
February 9-
Freaky
Greenland
Sputnik
Wander Darkly
February 16-
Archenemy
A Call To Spy
The Informer (2020)
February 23-
Centigrade
The Croods: A New Age
The Last Vermeer
March 2-
All My Life
Fatale
Half Brothers
Monster Hunter
Zappa*
March 9-
The Reason I Jump
Rent-A-Pal
Vanguard
March 16-
PG: Psycho Goreman*
March 23-
News Of The World
Promising Young Woman
Wonder Woman 1984*
April 6-
Earwig And The Witch
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unofficial / Rumored Dates:
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
February 2-
Let Him Go
Tesla
Wild Mountain Thyme
February 9-
Freaky
Greenland
Sputnik
Wander Darkly
February 16-
Archenemy
A Call To Spy
The Informer (2020)
February 23-
Centigrade
The Croods: A New Age
The Last Vermeer
March 2-
All My Life
Fatale
Half Brothers
Monster Hunter
Zappa*
March 9-
The Reason I Jump
Rent-A-Pal
Vanguard
March 16-
PG: Psycho Goreman*
March 23-
News Of The World
Promising Young Woman
Wonder Woman 1984*
April 6-
Earwig And The Witch
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unofficial / Rumored Dates:
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off