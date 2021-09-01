Name that film / movie . . . 67 chevyll drag / race car involved
#1
Cool New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: in a soup bowl
Posts: 44
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Name that film / movie . . . 67 chevyll drag / race car involved
Oke , here we go again .
remember watching this on US up allnight with that blonde hair show hostess
it was a car film but seemed like they were drag racing out in the desert some where .
he lost the car in a race and throughout the film he was trying to get it back .
think the car was black 67 chevyll tubbed .
at the end he was able to win or obtain the car back .
remember watching this on US up allnight with that blonde hair show hostess
it was a car film but seemed like they were drag racing out in the desert some where .
he lost the car in a race and throughout the film he was trying to get it back .
think the car was black 67 chevyll tubbed .
at the end he was able to win or obtain the car back .
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off