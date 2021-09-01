DVD Talk Forum

Name that film / movie . . . 67 chevyll drag / race car involved

Name that film / movie . . . 67 chevyll drag / race car involved

   
01-09-21, 06:06 AM
Join Date: Nov 2018
Name that film / movie . . . 67 chevyll drag / race car involved
Oke , here we go again .

remember watching this on US up allnight with that blonde hair show hostess

it was a car film but seemed like they were drag racing out in the desert some where .
he lost the car in a race and throughout the film he was trying to get it back .
think the car was black 67 chevyll tubbed .
at the end he was able to win or obtain the car back .
DVD Talk

