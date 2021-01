DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned a theatrical release from 2020 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------January 5-12 Hour ShiftLove And MonstersYellow RoseJanuary 12-AmmoniteThe Empty ManJungleland*Lupin III: The FirstSpellJanuary 19-The Climb*The Kid DetectiveMartin Eden*January 26-Come PlayFatmanSynchronicFebruary 2-Let Him GoRandom Acts Of ViolenceTeslaWild Mountain Thyme*February 9-Freaky*Greenland*SputnikFebruary 16-Archenemy*A Call To SpyThe Informer (2020)*February 23-CentigradeThe Croods: A New Age*The Last Vermeer*March 23-News Of The World*March 30-Monster Hunter*----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Unofficial / Rumored Dates:----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .