DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned a theatrical release from 2020 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
January 5-
12 Hour Shift
Love And Monsters
Yellow Rose
January 12-
Ammonite
The Empty Man
Jungleland*
Lupin III: The First
Spell
January 19-
The Climb*
The Kid Detective
Martin Eden*
January 26-
Come Play
Fatman
Synchronic
February 2-
Let Him Go
Random Acts Of Violence
Tesla
Wild Mountain Thyme*
February 9-
Freaky*
Greenland*
Sputnik
February 16-
Archenemy*
A Call To Spy
The Informer (2020)*
February 23-
Centigrade
The Croods: A New Age*
The Last Vermeer*
March 23-
News Of The World*
March 30-
Monster Hunter*
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unofficial / Rumored Dates:
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
