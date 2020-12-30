Re Selling Used Dvds-Is there a market?
I got the bright idea to buy a lot of 200 used dvds for $100 and resell them for around .90-$1.00 a piece. Yeah no such luck yet. Posting on craigslist doesnt do squat. Maybe its the dead of winter/ holidays or maybe its a dead market.
Is there a market to re sell used dvds anymore? Or is this ancient history? Any suggestions on how to re sell these? I did this hoping it would be a part time hobby and the worst that could happen would be that Im out $100.
Any help would be great.
Thanks
