Re Selling Used Dvds-Is there a market?

   
12-30-20, 06:43 PM
Re Selling Used Dvds-Is there a market?
I got the bright idea to buy a lot of 200 used dvds for $100 and resell them for around .90-$1.00 a piece. Yeah no such luck yet. Posting on craigslist doesnt do squat. Maybe its the dead of winter/ holidays or maybe its a dead market.

Is there a market to re sell used dvds anymore? Or is this ancient history? Any suggestions on how to re sell these? I did this hoping it would be a part time hobby and the worst that could happen would be that Im out $100.
Any help would be great.
Thanks
DVD Talk

