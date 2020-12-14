Re: DISCUSSSION THREAD for 2021 TV on DVD* Challenge

I've been trying to shy away from the core geek standards and broaden my horizons buuuuuuuuut... I now have the complete series Blu-ray box sets for both the '66 Batman and Batman: The Animated Series and I am itching to gorge on those. I also have the first season of Star Trek: Picard on disc. I watched it when each episode dropped earlier this year, so I already know the twists and turns. I'm curious to see how it plays for me all at once, knowing those twists and turns. Of course, that's as much a core geek standard as it gets, so I may defer that to the Sci-Fi/Fantasy challenge in the summer. I don't really have anything else in mind at this point, other than I want to get into some of what's in my digital library and what's on the streaming services I subscribe to presently. It's a bit harder to do that with this challenge than with the others, because I'll commit to at least a full season of a given series at a time.



How about y'all? Any particular objectives in mind already?