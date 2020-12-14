DISCUSSSION THREAD for 2021 TV on DVD* Challenge
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
DISCUSSSION THREAD for 2021 TV on DVD* Challenge
Welcome to the eleventh annual TV on DVD* Challenge, couch potatoes! Why the asterisk? Because we allow TV content from any format--Blu-ray, digital, streaming, VHS, even over-the-air broadcast. Chances are good that some time since Black Friday, you've either received or treated yourself to a single season or maybe complete series box set that you're itchin' to get into, so here's your chance to rationalize doing that. We only have a few guidelines. Here they are:
The Guidelines
The Guidelines
- This challenge begins at dusk on New Year's Eve 2020 (so you can count TV countdown specials) and concludes at dawn 1 February 2021.
- Eligible content is anything originally produced for television broadcast, including television series, mini-series, made-for-TV movies and specials (including, but not limited to, stand-up specials and music performances). Also eligible are movies that are directly part of the continuity of eligible content. For instance, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm counts as it's part of the Batman: The Animated Series continuity, but Batman Begins does not as it part of a different continuity.
- This is not a challenge pitting your final view count against anyone else's. You're fighting your own schedule and capacity for gorging on TV content. You are therefore welcome to count your viewing totals however you wish, as it will only matter to you. Count by episodes, count by run time, count by broadcast time (i.e., accounting for commercial breaks), whatever system appeals to you.
#2
Re: DISCUSSSION THREAD for 2021 TV on DVD* Challenge
This is a great challenge for me, as the majority of my collection is TV series. I also have three Batman series Travis. I have Season 3 of the 66 series on DVD, and on Google Play, I have complete series of TAS and Batman: The Brave And The Bold. I may also buckle down and start GI Joe in earnest, as well as make a dent in my Japanese Transformers series. Be a good chance to continue my digital copy of Voltron. Im debating, do I want to continue Vehicle Voltron, or start over and watch Lion Voltron.
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Re: DISCUSSSION THREAD for 2021 TV on DVD* Challenge
I've been trying to shy away from the core geek standards and broaden my horizons buuuuuuuuut... I now have the complete series Blu-ray box sets for both the '66 Batman and Batman: The Animated Series and I am itching to gorge on those. I also have the first season of Star Trek: Picard on disc. I watched it when each episode dropped earlier this year, so I already know the twists and turns. I'm curious to see how it plays for me all at once, knowing those twists and turns. Of course, that's as much a core geek standard as it gets, so I may defer that to the Sci-Fi/Fantasy challenge in the summer. I don't really have anything else in mind at this point, other than I want to get into some of what's in my digital library and what's on the streaming services I subscribe to presently. It's a bit harder to do that with this challenge than with the others, because I'll commit to at least a full season of a given series at a time.
How about y'all? Any particular objectives in mind already?
How about y'all? Any particular objectives in mind already?
#4
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Re: DISCUSSSION THREAD for 2021 TV on DVD* Challenge
This is a great challenge for me, as the majority of my collection is TV series. I also have three Batman series Travis. I have Season 3 of the 66 series on DVD, and on Google Play, I have complete series of TAS and Batman: The Brave And The Bold. I may also buckle down and start GI Joe in earnest, as well as make a dent in my Japanese Transformers series. Be a good chance to continue my digital copy of Voltron. Im debating, do I want to continue Vehicle Voltron, or start over and watch Lion Voltron.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off