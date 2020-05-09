DVD Talk Forum

The 16th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31) ***The List Thread***

The 16th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31) ***The List Thread***

   
1,000+ SUBSCRIBERS STRONG!




THE OHMC XVI LIST THREAD
RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY




2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019




________________________







________________________
100 Movies. 31 Days. October 1 - 31, 2020

Yeah, it technically begins 9/30 (Wednesday) at Dusk and ends on 11/1 (Sunday) at Dawn.
This year we're starting early courtesy of the pandemic and your votes -- Tuesday, 9/15.

More details here.

________________________







________________________



THIS THREAD IS FOR POSTING LISTS ONLY!



----> THE DISCUSSION THREAD <----


________________________




PARTICIPANT LINKS
Code:


COMING SOON.





________________________


LAST YEAR'S LIST - 2020 VERSION COMING SOON!




2008 LIST | 2009 LIST | HFC LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST | 2016 LIST | 2017 LIST | 2018 LIST
_______________________

2009 LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST | 2016 LIST | 2017 LIST | 2018 LIST

MAJOR LINKAGE OF SUB-GENRES & BEYOND

STREAMING LINKS ARE PROVIDED IN THE SUBSET THREADS

OBVIOUS ALERT: Some links don't contain a complete listing of all films from that specific theme and/or are outside the horror genre altogether.


DATE
THEME
SUBSET
<FONT FACE="Arial"Any Day of the Month
Any Horror Theatrical Showing
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KOTjRIrC1AI" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

Hollywood
Monday, September 30th
Avant-garde, Niche, & Surreal Minus the Slick & Polished Mainstream Appeal

The Criterion Collection Crossover
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/S42pO3yz2ec" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Tuesday, October 1st
It Has Nine Lives... You Only Have One!
Man's Best Friend Just Unfriended You!

Litterboxd / Devil Dogs (Cats & Dogs)
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bipeGUJTNjM" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>







Today is National Black Dog Day.
10/22 is National Make a Dogs Day Day.
10/27 is National Black Cat Day.
10/29 is National Cat Day.
Cat People (1942)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

shellebelle
Wednesday, October 2nd

Grab a Hatchet for the Honeymoon or Be a Newlydead!

'Till Death Do Us Part - Wedding Horrors
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/s_poLMl_B8Q" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>







Night of the Wedding Dead -- The Brides Arise starts tonight.
<FONT FACE="Arial"Thursday, October 3rd
It's the Last Place You'll Ever Play!

Playgrounds of the Damned
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/s03B5vW28JY" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>







The Devil's Playground was released on this day in 2010.
Friday, October 4th
Viruses! Plagues! Outbreaks! Cloths That Smell of Death!
Call In the Military, And Someone Tell Michael--Lay Off the Meth!

Zombies, 2
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gu7J_7xLMkQ" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>







Zombie Safari Dallas - The Zombie Hunt tonight.
<FONT FACE="Arial"Saturday, October 5th
Hey Lonnie, Get Your Ass Away from There!

The 100th Birthday Celebration of Donald Pleasence
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fDDg6ZsQNzc" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>







Donald Pleasence was born 100 years ago this very day on October 5, 1919.
Sunday, October 6th
Films Grandma Can Enjoy That Don't Go Beyond PG-13
Still Shit-the-Bed Scary, Just Not What You'd Call Obscene

Family-Friendly Horror, 2, 3
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QpSj7BM0MmA" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>






The PG-13 rating began on Sunday, 7/1/1984 - first Sunday of the month.
Monday, October 7th
Let's Put Another Kiwi On the Ozsploitation!

Australia / New Zealand
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dRkuv75yuDs" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>







Today is the Queen's Birthday in Queensland, Australia.
Tuesday, October 8th
It Slices! It Dices! It Circumcises!

Slashers, 2, 3 / Giallos, 2, 3, 4 / Serial Killers, 2
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gqOd0HRKEEE" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>






Serial Killer Pedro López The Monster of the Andes" was born this day in 1948.
Wednesday, October 9th
Lost In the Middle of Nowhere; The Damn Car Won't Start
Outside a Vagabond's Eager to Rip Out Your Still-Beating Heart

Stranded
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/g7syEnBEMp4" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>






Antropophagus was released on this day in 1980.
Dead End (2003)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

Mondo Kane
Thursday, October 10th
The Immortal Classic, Followed By the Big Giveaway at Nine

Horror Movies in Horror Movies
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RNCzzHBnPqg" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>






Deadly Friend released on this day in 1986.
Friday, October 11th
The Striptease is Swell. It's the Lap Dance That's Hell.

Pasties, G-Strings, & Chainsaws - Strip Club Horrors, 2
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9VDmbWz_EYU" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>







Stripper 101 - Learn How to Pole dance classes in Las Vegas tonight.
Saturday, October 12th

1. Brew Some Coffee.
2. Abandon Sleep.
3. Watch Whatever. *
4. Survive.
Guitar Barbarians, Mutant Bimbos & Cult Zombies Run Amok In...
The 666 Most Ear- And Eye-Ripping Big-Scream Films Ever!

The 10th Annual Mass Marathon of the Damned Presents...

Heavy Metal Movies
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Hs1SoqA4Pq4" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>






* Only One Theme Required to Complete.
Spoiler:
From the book "Heavy Metal Movies" by Mike "McBeardo" McPadden:

Freddy Krueger directs Evil Ed from Fright Night (he was also Wendell Tvedt in Fraternity Vacation) in a gimmicky, effects-heavy fright flick about Satan possessing callers by means of a " horror-scope" telephone line. The ring-dings include our bedraggled teen nerd hero, who soon turns into a purple-faced demon hell-bent on wasting his bully tormentors.

Upon release, 976-EVIL was a relative disappointment. A quarter century later, the VHS special is an automatic blast back to an extremely specific, knuckleheaded headbanger past. Aside from Robert Englund (yes, Freddy) behind the camera and Stephen Geoffreys (the aforementioned Ed/Wendell) in the lead, 976-EVIL traffics in rubber monsters, sticky gore, Satanic Panic, Spencer Gifts-ish punk chicks, and, in its every moment, the look and feel of an MTV hair metal video.

Besides all that, the central plot device is a pay-per-minute call-in number for a dubious entertainment service hustled hard via late-night TV ads. Circa 1988, these semi-scams were everywhere, offering prerecorded messages from teen idols, scandal queens, pro wrestlers, rappers, Howard Stern, and no dearth of metal bands, including Kiss (of course) and Warrant. There were also 900-number Heavy Metal Movie spin-offs such as the Freddy Krueger line, where he'd tell you a scary story, and a Bill and Ted touch-tone time-travel game that touted the Wyld Stallyns van as a grand prize. I'd love to meet the winner.

976-EVIL generated a useless 1992 sequel, and the Deftones recorded the 2010 tribute "976-EVIL".







Heavy Trip was released on VOD on this day in 2018.
976-EVIL (1988)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

PCBreakdown
Sunday, October 13th

Straitjackets Unhinged; Crazies On the Fringe! Holy Crap, It's Societal Collapse!

Werewolves / Were-Creatures On A Full Moon: Phase 2
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CJ4kMwWicXw" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>







Full Hunter's Moon tonight.
Wer (2013)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

WillieMLF
Monday, October 14th
Chronological Horror Years Faceoff - Chapter 7

1944 (Diamond) Vs. 1969 (Gold) Vs. 1994 (Silver)
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RST8VOlT9H8" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>







Wes Craven's New Nightmare was released on this day 25 years ago.
Tuesday, October 15th
We're Gonna Need Another Boom Operator!

Frights, Camera...Traction!
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JLFOnDGMElo" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>







Morbidly Beautiful wrote a positive review for Shadow of the Vampire on this day in 2017
Wednesday, October 16th
Dowsed In Pigs Blood & Dissolved In Sulfuric Acid
It Ain't April, But These Pranks Will Render You Flaccid!

"]]https://letterboxd.com/horroraddicts/list/april-fools-day-pranks-gone-wrong/detail/]"]April Ghouls' Day - Deadly Pranks
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2rMGrk5OY5c" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>






The House on Sorority Row (Pranks) remastered Blu-ray released last year on this day.
Final Exam (1981)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

numbercrunch
Thursday, October 17th
Forecast Calls For a Mysterious Fog This Afternoon.
If That Shit's Glowing, Run Like the Shakma Baboon!

Fog-Infested Horror Films, 2
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pG8KEGxEASU" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>







John Carpenter's The Fog airs tonight on Turner Classic Movies.
Friday, October 18th
An Independent Maverick That Broke the Rules Abroad...
From Killer Mutated Babies to a Flying Aztec God

R.I.P. Larry Cohen (1936 - 2019)
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dy7_7XIyPdY" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>







Today Is the 45th anniversary of "It's Alive" theatrical release.
Saturday, October 19th
R.I.P. VCR: You're Officially Retired, But Your Kick-Ass VHS Video Cover Art Will Always Be Admired!

1980's Video Companies Spotlight

Thorn EMI / HBO Cannon / HBO Video, 2 + Video Stores
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/f5Hf9gcxpfo" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>






VIDEOTRON 9000 XTS-7X SAYS SUPPORT International Independent Video Store Day; It's Today!
Sunday, October 20th
Bela's Bloodsucking Bloodbath Birthday Bash Bonanza Extravaganza!

Vampires
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZHrBiSlN694" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>






Bela Lugosi turned 137 today.
Monday, October 21st
Goodbye to the Practical Effects Whiz Roger Corman Called The Best In the Biz

R.I.P. John Carl Buechler (1952 - 2019)
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fxcrgvMLfDM" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>






Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers was released on this day in 1988.
Tuesday, October 22nd
Nothing Much Here In the Way of A Nonsensical Plot
Horrorphiles Have Experienced These Films A Helluva Lot

The 50 Best Horror Movies You've Never Seen
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Sq3BQdDnRIQ" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>






Basket Case was released on Region 2 DVD from Tartan Video Basket Case was released on Region 2 DVD from Tartan Video
on this day in 2007.
Audition (1999)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

Darth Maher
Wednesday, October 23rd
No Trespassing Sign Rejected. Survival Mode Initiation Expected.


Home Invasion Horror
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hf5FYqCH6EU" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>






Nightmare released on this day in 1981.
Us (2019)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

clckworang
Thursday, October 24th
We're Slashing More Than Just Prices!

Retail Establishment
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zJEKxNa7gxo" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>







Elves was released on this day in 1989.
Friday, October 25th
Blood, Boobs, and Beasts: Drive-In Total Ingredients For A Mutant Horror Feast.

The Return of Joe Bob Briggs

Joe Bob's Drive-In Theater / MonsterVision / The Last Drive-In
John Bloom, Thespian / DVD Commentaries
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DoD3EmCY7sc" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>







The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Halloween special airs tonight live on Shudder.
Saturday, October 26th
Mistress of the Dark Commits Aerobicide Shocker While Leprechaun Invades the Vegas Strip. Story at 11.

The Random Maniacal Mashup of Insane Indecisiveness 2!

TV Terrors / Late-Night Horror Hosts / Aerobics Craze / Casinos
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0fnYJy2GLe8" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe></iframe>







Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson appearing at Chiller Theatre Expo Today.
Sunday, October 27th
Teens Throw a Kegger In the Abandoned Hospital Off 3rd & Otter
Unexpected Guests Arrive; Radio Broadcast Mentions Mass Slaughter

Horror Parties
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DQubU95-QEk" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>







Today is National American Beer Day.
Monday, October 28th
Once, Twice, Three Times the Lacerations

Horror Anthologies, 2, 3, 4
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qP6TB6VchlE" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>







Nightmare Emporium - Horror Film Anthology tonight in Seattle.
Tuesday, October 29th
Ectoplasmic Entities Materializing at Night. Strong Yet Suspenseful Emotional Frights. Summoning the Dead by Candlelight.

Supernatural, 2, 3 / Quiet/Soft / Seances
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GZFS0TaqxAA" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>







Ocean City Ghost Walk tonight in Ocean City, Maryland.
Wednesday, October 30th
Evil Witches Cast Their Spell, Runaway or Discover the Demon-Infested Layers of Hell!

Devil's Night Debauchery

Demonic Possession / Satanic / Witchcraft / Hell
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/21qoDUNsSXI" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>







History of Devil's Night in Detroit.
Mausoleum (1983)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

mallratcal
Thursday, October 31st
Halloween Evokes the Spirits of the Dead, Tread Lightly or Experience a Decapitated Head!

All Hallows Eve Horrifically Hideous Hellfest / Samhain: An Evening of Celtic Horror
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/22X_O__eEgg" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>






It's Halloween.
Friday, November 1st
Comedy Plus Tragedy Equals Hilariously Horrific Death

Horror Comedies Crossover, 2
Spoiler:
<iframe width="400" height="150" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/h2IKoonFHJc" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>



COPY & PASTE THEMES INTO YOUR LIST
Spoiler:
--- 10/01: It Has Nine Lives... You Only Have One!
Man's Best Friend Just Unfriended You! - Litterboxd / Devil Dogs (Cats & Dogs) -
--- 10/02: Grab a Hatchet for the Honeymoon or Be a Newlydead! - 'Till Death Do Us Part - Wedding Horrors -
--- 10/03: It's the Last Place You'll Ever Play! - Playgrounds of the Damned -
--- 10/04: Viruses! Plagues! Outbreaks! Cloths That Smell of Death!
Call In the Military, And Someone Tell Michael--Lay Off the Meth! - Zombies -
--- 10/05: Hey Lonnie, Get Your Ass Away from There! - The 100th Birthday Celebration of Donald Pleasence -
--- 10/06: Films Grandma Can Enjoy That Don't Go Beyond PG-13
Still Shit-the-Bed Scary, Just Not What You'd Call Obscene - Family-Friendly Horror -
--- 10/07: Let's Put Another Kiwi On the Ozsploitation! - Australia / New Zealand -
--- 10/08: It Slices! It Dices! It Circumcises! - Slashers / Giallos / Serial Killers -
--- 10/09: Lost In the Middle of Nowhere; The Damn Car Won't Start
Outside a Vagabond's Eager to Rip Out Your Still-Beating Heart - Stranded -
--- 10/10: The Immortal Classic, Followed By the Big Giveaway at Nine - Horror Movies In Horror Movies
--- 10/11: The Striptease is Swell. It's the Lap Dance That's Hell. - Pasties, G-Strings, & Chainsaws - Strip Club Horrors -
--- 10/12: Guitar Barbarians, Mutant Bimbos & Cult Zombies Run Amok In...
The 666 Most Ear- And Eye-Ripping Big-Scream Films Ever! - Heavy Metal Movies -
--- 10/13: Straitjackets Unhinged; Crazies On the Fringe! Holy Crap, It's Societal Collapse! - Werewolves / Were-Creatures On A Full Moon: Phase 2 -
--- 10/14: Chronological Horror Years Faceoff - Chapter 7 - 1944 (Diamond) Vs. 1969 (Gold) Vs. 1994 (Silver) -
--- 10/15: We're Gonna Need Another Boom Operator! - Frights, Camera...Traction! -
--- 10/16: Dowsed In Pigs Blood & Dissolved In Sulfuric Acid
It Ain't April, But These Pranks Will Render You Flaccid! - April Ghouls' Day - Deadly Pranks -
--- 10/17: Forecast Calls For a Mysterious Fog This Afternoon.
If That Shit's Glowing, Run Like the Shakma Baboon! - Fog-Infested Horror Films -
--- 10/18: An Independent Maverick That Broke the Rules Abroad...
From Killer Mutated Babies to a Flying Aztec God - R.I.P. Larry Cohen (1936 - 2019) -
--- 10/19: R.I.P. VCR: You're Officially Retired, But Your Kick-Ass VHS Video Cover Art Will Always Be Admired! - 1980s Video Companies Spotlight: Thorn EMI / HBO Cannon / HBO Video + Video Stores -
--- 10/20: Bela's Bloodsucking Bloodbath Birthday Bash Bonanza Extravaganza! - Vampires -
--- 10/21: Goodbye to the Practical Effects Whiz Roger Corman Called The Best In the Biz - R.I.P. John Carl Buechler (1952 - 2019) -
--- 10/22: Nothing Much Here In the Way of A Nonsensical Plot
Horrorphiles Have Experienced These Films A Helluva Lot - The 50 Best Horror Movies You've Never Seen -
--- 10/23: No Trespassing Sign Rejected. Survival Mode Initiation Expected. - Home Invasion Horror -
--- 10/24: We're Slashing More Than Just Prices! - Retail Establishment -
--- 10/25: Blood, Boobs, and Beasts: Drive-In Total Ingredients For A Mutant Horror Feast. - The Return of Joe Bob Briggs -
--- 10/26: Mistress of the Dark Commits Aerobicide Shocker While Leprechaun Invades the Vegas Strip. Story at 11. - The Random Maniacal Mashup of Insane Indecisiveness 2! - TV Terrors / Late-Night Horror Hosts / Aerobics Craze / Casinos -
--- 10/27: Teens Throw a Kegger In the Abandoned Hospital Off 3rd & Otter
Unexpected Guests Arrive; Radio Broadcast Mentions Mass Slaughter -
Horror Parties -
--- 10/28: Once, Twice, Three Times the Lacerations - Horror Anthologies -
--- 10/29: Ectoplasmic Entities Materializing at Night. Strong Yet Suspenseful Emotional Frights. Summoning the Dead by Candlelight. - Supernatural / Quiet/Soft / Seances -
--- 10/30: Evil Witches Cast Their Spell, Runaway or Discover the Demon-Infested Layers of Hell! - Devil's Night Debauchery: Demonic Possession / Satanic / Witchcraft / Hell -
--- 10/31: Halloween Evokes the Spirits of the Dead, Tread Lightly or Experience a Decapitated Head! - All Hallows Eve Horrifically Hideous Hellfest / Samhain: An Evening of Celtic Horror -






COPY & PASTE SUBSETS INTO YOUR LIST
Spoiler:
--- 09/30: group vote - Videodrome (1983)
--- 11/01: group vote - Return to Horror High (1987)
--- xx/xx: wildcard - any horror theatrical showing (2019)

--- 10/01: shellebelle - Cat People (1942)
--- 10/02: tarfrimmer - [REC]³ Genesis (2012)
--- 10/03: DaveyJoe - Der Fan (1982)
--- 10/04: Bladz - Zombi 2 (Zombie) (1979)
--- 10/05: hbsvb - Phenomena (1985)
--- 10/06: mrcellophane - Monster House (2006)
--- 10/07: Trevor - Boar (2017)
--- 10/08: SterlingBen - Disconnected (1984)
--- 10/09: Mondo Kane - Dead End (2003)
--- 10/10: alyxstarr - The Faculty (1998)
--- 10/11: TheBigDave - The Hills Run Red (2009)
--- 10/12: PCBreakdown - 976-EVIL (1988)
--- 10/13: WillieMLF - Wer (2013)
--- 10/14: MysterioMan007 - The Mummy's Curse (1944) / The House That Screamed (1969) / Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994)
--- 10/15: rbrown498 - One Cut of the Dead (2017)
--- 10/16: numbercrunch - Final Exam (1981)
--- 10/17: Shack - The Fury (1978)
--- 10/18: ororama - God Told Me To (1976)
--- 10/19: Darkgod - The Prey (1983)
--- 10/20: Chad - Viy (1967)
--- 10/21: JAX036 - A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)
--- 10/22: Darth Maher - Audition (1999)
--- 10/23: clckorang - Us (2019)
--- 10/24: Undeadcow - Nina Forever (2015)
--- 10/25: Gobear - Society (1989)
--- 10/26: cwileyy - Death Spa (1989)
--- 10/27: coyoteblue - The Seventh Curse (1986)
--- 10/28: orlmac - The Vault of Horror (1973)
--- 10/29: arw6040 - Tigers Are Not Afraid (2017)
--- 10/30: mallratcal - Mausoleum (1983)
--- 10/31: jacob_b - House of 1000 Corpses (1987)




________________________




LAST YEAR'S LIST - 2020 VERSION COMING SOON!

COPY & PASTE INTO YOUR LIST USING A SPOILER TAG

Code:
Select 10 actors:
--- Abigail Breslin -
--- Clancy Brown -
--- Peter Cushing -
--- John Carradine -
--- Charles Durning -
--- Sid Haig -
--- Doug Jones -
--- Boris Karloff -
--- Klaus Kinski -
--- Christopher Lee -
--- Bela Lugosi -
--- Richard Lynch -
--- Michael Moriarty -
--- Bruce Payne -
--- Ted Raimi -
--- Oliver Reed -
--- Eric Roberts -
--- Felissa Rose -
--- Dominique Swain -
--- Billy Zane -

Select 2 film composers:
--- Joseph Bishara -
--- Elisabeth Lutyens -
--- Lalo Schifrin -
--- Shirley Walker -

Select 5 directors:
--- James Bressack -
--- John Carpenter -
--- Terrence Fisher -
--- Adam Green -
--- Peter Jackson -
--- Franck Khalfoun -
--- Ryûhei Kitamura -
--- Deon Taylor -
--- Rob Zombie -
--- Watch a Movie Directed By a Female Director -

Select 2 makeup effects artists:
--- Al Magliochetti -
--- Mike Measimer -
--- Michelle Sfarzo -
--- Michael Spatola -

Select 2 producers:
--- Nate Bolotin -
--- Brad Fuller -
--- Enrique Lopez Lavigne -
--- Trevor Macy -

Select 2 writers:
--- Robert Bloch -
--- Jeff Buhler -
--- Jamie Nash -
--- Wesley Strick -

Select 30 of the following sub-genres / types:
--- *3-D Film -
--- Anthology Film -
--- Appears on
25 Weird Horror Movies -
--- Based on a True Story -
--- Based on a Novel -
--- Cannibalism -
--- Cinema Inspired By: Bram Stoker -
--- Cinematic Titanic / Horror Host / MST3K / RiffTrax -
--- Comedy / Spoof -
--- Criterion / Masters of Cinema Version Film -
--- Cryptid Cinema -
--- Death by: Silver Bullet -
--- Diary / Journal -
--- Director or Writer Cameo in Own Film / Film Adaptation, 2
--- Distributor / Studio: Mondo Macabro -
--- Documentary -
--- Drunk Horror -
--- Euro Horror -
--- Extraterrestrial / Takes Place in Space -
--- Film From Someone Else's 'Best of' List -
--- Film From TCM October 2019 Schedule -
--- Film Title Drop -
--- Flashback Horror -
--- Folk Horror -
--- From a Basil Gogos Painting -
--- Found Footage -
--- Frankenstein -
--- Ghost / Haunting -
--- Giallo -
--- Ouija Board -
--- Kaiju / Giant Monster -
--- K-Horror -
--- Killer / Evil Animal -
--- Killer / Evil Child -
--- Killer / Evil Doll -
--- Made-for-TV Movie -
--- Mummy -
--- Musical / Rock n Roll Horror
--- Nation of Origin: Thailand -
--- Nazi -
--- Nepotism Dynasty -
--- OHMC 15th Anniversary Watch: 2005 -
--- One-Word Titles -
--- Prom -
--- Phobias -
--- Psychological -
--- Rape / Revenge -
--- Scarecrows -
--- Slasher / Psycho / Homicidal Maniac -
--- Shot in Bronson Canyon -
--- Takes Place in a Hospital -
--- Takes Place on a Farm -
--- Takes Place on a Holiday -
--- Television -
--- Three Installments in a Franchise -
--- Vampire -
--- Werewolf -
--- Witchcraft / Satanic / Religious -
--- Wilhelm Scream -
--- With Commentary -
--- With Two or More Horror Legends -
--- Zombie -

Watch films in at least three formats:
--- First format, (insert format), (insert title).
--- Second format, (insert format), (insert title).
--- Third format, (insert format), (insert title).

Watch films in at least three languages:
--- First language, (insert language), (insert title).
--- Second language, (insert language), (insert title).
--- Third language, (insert language), (insert title).

Watch 3 films that you've never seen before that:
--- Stars a Baldwin (Daniel, Stephen, William) -
--- Features time travel -
--- Was made in the 1970s -
--- Features a giant insect -
--- Was written by H.G. Wells -
--- Features a character who has a premonition -
--- Has a scene in a morgue -
--- Was shot in Alabama -
--- Is listed on the Film Registry of the National Film Preservation Board -
--- Takes place at a castle -
--- Features a vampire hunter -

Watch 1 film with a recently deceased personality:
--- Recently deceased list -

Watch 1 of your OHMC "favorites":
--- The Carrier (1988) -
--- Shakma (1990) -
--- The Killer Tongue (1996) -
--- The House by the Cemetery (1981) -
--- Death Bed: The Bed That Eats (1977) -
--- Burial Ground: The Nights of Terror (1981) -
--- Hobgoblins (1988) -
--- Microwave Massacre (1983) -
--- Killer Condom (1996) -

Select 6 decades of film history:
--- Pre-1930 -
--- 1930 -
--- 1940 -
--- 1950 -
--- 1960 -
--- 1970 -
--- 1980 -
--- 1990 -
--- 2000 -
--- 2010 -

Select 3 from the following horror film tropes:
--- The Feline Fright -
--- "Let's Split Up" -
--- The Mirror Scare -
--- The Suddenly Undependable Vehicle -
--- The Invincible Killer -
--- Dream Scares -
--- Mythology Exposition -

Select 1 from the "Chronological Horror Years Faceoff":
--- 1944 (75th) -
--- 1969 (50th) -
--- 1994 (25th) 

Select 1 from the following anniversaries:
--- 30th Anniversary of USA Up All Night -
--- 40th Anniversary of Fangoria Magazine -
--- 40th Anniversary of Svengoolie -
--- 45th Anniversary of Troma Entertainment-
--- 85th Anniversary of Hammer Films -
--- 100th Birthday of Donald Pleasence -


Select 4 ratings:
--- G -
--- PG -
--- PG-13 -
--- R -
--- NC-17 -
--- X -
--- Unrated -
--- M -
--- GP -


Attend a live event (convention, play, haunted house, ghost tour, etc.):
--- (insert event). OPTIONAL

Venture Into the Literary World:
--- Read a Horror Novel or Novella (insert title). OPTIONAL
--- Read a Horror Comic Book or Graphic Novel (insert title). OPTIONAL
--- Read a Horror Magazine (insert title). OPTIONAL

_________________________________________________________________________________________




* = CAN ALSO BE VIEWED IN 2D.

IMDB ADVANCED TITLE SEARCH
Spoiler:
One film could fill multiple items.
Example: Dracula would fill one for decade, rating, actor, vampire, based on novel, and maybe others as well.
Use a * to mark first time viewings.
Change "---" to "-X-" or some similar mark when you have completed that line item.







E
X
P
A
N
D
E
D

C
H
E
C
K
L
I
S
T




________________________

HELPFUL TIPS & VARIOUS LINKS

LINK UPDATES COMING SOON. HOPEFULLY.


Provide a link to your list in your signature.
Review it. Even if it's just a mini-review, a simple / or one word description.
Subscribe to this thread for the latest posts (Thread Tools → Subscribe to this Thread).

Create a list in advance of what you plan to watch utilizing a site such as:
iCheckMovies | Listal | Listology | ListPhile | FlickChart | Ranker.

If you're indecisive and can't decide what to watch next copy/paste your titles into the List Randomizer (via random.org).

If you're doing a checklist, putting it in a spoiler tag makes the list thread much easier to read.
Increase your coffee consumption.
Insomniac? Use your disadvantage to your advantage!
Work from home? Ditto.
Save the supplemental material for November!
Boredom setting in? Watch another movie!
Stay within your comfort level and try not to get too caught up in the numbers.
ENJOY YOURSELF!
________________________



STUDIOS / DISTRIBUTORS
Code:

88 Films
101 Films
Academy
Adness Entertainment
After Dark Films
Alpha Blue Archives
American International Pictures
Amicus Productions
Anchor Bay Entertainment
Arrow Video
Artsmagic
Artsploitation Films
Asylum Home Entertainment
Audubon Films
BCI / Eclipse
Big World Pictures
Black Fawn Distribution
Blue Underground
Boxoffice International Pictures (BIP)
Breaking Glass Pictures
Bryanston Distributing
Cambist Films
Cannon Films
Capelight Pictures
CasaNegra Entertainment
Chancellor Films
Cinelicious Pics
Code Red
Commonwealth United Entertainment
Compass International Pictures
Concorde-New Horizons
Critical Mass
Crown International Pictures
Cult Epics
Dark Castle Entertainment
Dark Sky Films
Dimension Pictures
Discotek Media
Dorado Films
Ealing Studios
Embassy Home Entertainment
Empire Pictures
Fantoma
Film Ventures International (FVI)
First Run Features
Full Moon Entertainment
Greycat Films
Grindhouse Releasing
Hammer Film Productions
Hong Kong Legends 
Image Entertainment
Imperial
Indican Pictures
Indicator
Independent International Pictures (I-I)
Jack H. Harris Enterprises
Japan Shock
J.E.R. Pictures
J&M Entertainment
Joseph Brenner Associates (JBA)
Kino Lorber
Lionsgate Home Entertainment
Magnet Releasing
Maron Films
Massacre Video
Media Blasters
MGM/UA Home Entertainment
Midnight Legacy
Mill Creek Entertainment
Millimeter Films
Miramax Films
Mondo Macabro
Monogram Pictures
Motion Picture Marketing (MPM)
MPI Home Video
New Concorde
Navarre Entertainment
NoShame Films
Olive Films
One 7 Movies
Panik House Entertainment
Producers Releasing Corporation (PRC)
Raro Video
Redemption
Red Shirt Pictures
Retromedia Entertainment
Rogue
Scorpion Releasing
Scream Factory
Second Sight Films
Seduction Cinema
Severin Films 
Sherpix
Shock-O-Rama Cinema
Shout Factory
Shriek Show
Something Weird Video
Sub Rosa Studios
Subversive Cinema
Sunn Classic Pictures
Synapse Films
Tartan
The Criterion Collection
The Filmgroup
Toe Tag Pictures
Tokyo Shock
Trans American Films
Trans World Entertainment
Troma Entertainment
Twilight Time
Unearthed Films
United Film Distribution Company (UFDC)
VCI Home Video
Vestron Video
Vinegar Syndrome
World Northal


________________________



THE HISTORY OF HORROR CINEMA

HORROR CHALLENGE ORIGIN

HORROR FILMS - GRINDHOUSE CINEMA DATABASE

THE DVDTALK CHALLENGES COMPENDIUM

THE RONDO HATTON AWARDS

HALLOWEEN MOVIES ON TV

TV HORROR HOSTS

REDBOX FREE RENTAL CODES

IMDB - HORROR

ALLMOVIE - HORROR

TMDB - HORROR
________________________


STREAMING SERVICES WITH THE OCCASIONAL FREE TRIAL:

NETFLIX

HULU PLUS

BLOCKBUSTER ON DEMAND

SCREAMBOX

SHUDDER
________________________


HORROR BY DECADE:

BETTER LINKS COMING SOON.

COMPREHENSIVE LIST OF 1970s HORROR FILMS

QUINTESSENTIAL 1980s HORROR

________________________


HORROR SHORT FILMS:

ASTRON-6 | VIMEO | FEARNET | SHORT OF THE WEEK | SHORT FILMS HUB | ARIESCOPE
HORRORGENRE | ALTER EGO CINEMA | FILMS SHORT | THE ABCS OF DEATH

MOST POPULAR HORROR SHORT FILMS - IMDB
________________________


YOUTUBE CHANNELS & PLAYLISTS:

THE YOUTUBE LINKS MASTER LIST
________________________


VIMEO CHANNELS & PLAYLISTS:

COUNT GORE TV
________________________


NOTEWORTHY LISTS:

ULTIMATE CANONICAL TOP 1000 HORROR LIST | DREADIT'S TOP 50 INCLUDING THE REST
UNIVERSAL HORROR FILMS ~ 1910s - 1950 | EVERY HORROR FILM MADE FROM 1896 - PRESENT
________________________


MONSTERVISION WITH JOE BOB BRIGGS:

________________________


VENTURE INTO THE LITERARY WORLD:

If you're getting a little burned out on movies, try reading a horror novel or novella.
Amazon and B&N are constantly giving away free eBooks ...some occasionally in the horror genre:

EREADER NEWS TODAY | PIXEL OF INK | E-READER LOVE | ZERO DOLLAR BOOKS | EREADER IQ

________________________


SOCIAL MEDIA
________________________






Extend the conversation by joining our Facebook Page.
It's fairly non-intrusive - basically it lets you know about the upcoming giveaways, new threads posted, etc.

Also, be aware that very few subscribers are getting posts from the page due to Facebook being one greedy bastard.
If you hover your mouse over the "Liked" button and click 'Get Notifications' this should fix the problem.
________________________






Google+ doesn't even exist anymore! Go to Instagram or something.
________________________






Extend it ...straight to hell. Try our Twitter account.
Yet another social media outlet where anything goes.

Yeah, also not being used. Possibly this too will serve a purpose someday.

________________________



________________________


Thanks Again to Our Gracious Sponsors...


________________________




The Challenge Officially Begins

Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 @ Dusk.


The Challenge Officially Ends

Sunday, November 1st, 2020 @ Dawn.



________________________



CHECK IN TO MUSTWATCH
(Formerly "GETGLUE", "TV TAG" & "TELFIE").

