The 16th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31) ***The List Thread***
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
The 16th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31) ***The List Thread***
1,000+ SUBSCRIBERS STRONG!
________________________
________________________
100 Movies. 31 Days. October 1 - 31, 2020
Yeah, it technically begins 9/30 (Wednesday) at Dusk and ends on 11/1 (Sunday) at Dawn.
This year we're starting early courtesy of the pandemic and your votes -- Tuesday, 9/15.
More details here.
________________________
________________________
THIS THREAD IS FOR POSTING LISTS ONLY!
|----> THE DISCUSSION THREAD <----
________________________
________________________
LAST YEAR'S LIST - 2020 VERSION COMING SOON!
THEME NIGHTS ☼ 31 FILM SUBSET
2008 LIST | 2009 LIST | HFC LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST | 2016 LIST | 2017 LIST | 2018 LIST
_______________________
2009 LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST | 2016 LIST | 2017 LIST | 2018 LIST
MAJOR LINKAGE OF SUB-GENRES & BEYOND
STREAMING LINKS ARE PROVIDED IN THE SUBSET THREADS
OBVIOUS ALERT: Some links don't contain a complete listing of all films from that specific theme and/or are outside the horror genre altogether.
COPY & PASTE THEMES INTO YOUR LIST
Spoiler:
--- 10/01: It Has Nine Lives... You Only Have One!
Man's Best Friend Just Unfriended You! - Litterboxd / Devil Dogs (Cats & Dogs) -
--- 10/02: Grab a Hatchet for the Honeymoon or Be a Newlydead! - 'Till Death Do Us Part - Wedding Horrors -
--- 10/03: It's the Last Place You'll Ever Play! - Playgrounds of the Damned -
--- 10/04: Viruses! Plagues! Outbreaks! Cloths That Smell of Death!
Call In the Military, And Someone Tell Michael--Lay Off the Meth! - Zombies -
--- 10/05: Hey Lonnie, Get Your Ass Away from There! - The 100th Birthday Celebration of Donald Pleasence -
--- 10/06: Films Grandma Can Enjoy That Don't Go Beyond PG-13
Still Shit-the-Bed Scary, Just Not What You'd Call Obscene - Family-Friendly Horror -
--- 10/07: Let's Put Another Kiwi On the Ozsploitation! - Australia / New Zealand -
--- 10/08: It Slices! It Dices! It Circumcises! - Slashers / Giallos / Serial Killers -
--- 10/09: Lost In the Middle of Nowhere; The Damn Car Won't Start
Outside a Vagabond's Eager to Rip Out Your Still-Beating Heart - Stranded -
--- 10/10: The Immortal Classic, Followed By the Big Giveaway at Nine - Horror Movies In Horror Movies
--- 10/11: The Striptease is Swell. It's the Lap Dance That's Hell. - Pasties, G-Strings, & Chainsaws - Strip Club Horrors -
--- 10/12: Guitar Barbarians, Mutant Bimbos & Cult Zombies Run Amok In...
The 666 Most Ear- And Eye-Ripping Big-Scream Films Ever! - Heavy Metal Movies -
--- 10/13: Straitjackets Unhinged; Crazies On the Fringe! Holy Crap, It's Societal Collapse! - Werewolves / Were-Creatures On A Full Moon: Phase 2 -
--- 10/14: Chronological Horror Years Faceoff - Chapter 7 - 1944 (Diamond) Vs. 1969 (Gold) Vs. 1994 (Silver) -
--- 10/15: We're Gonna Need Another Boom Operator! - Frights, Camera...Traction! -
--- 10/16: Dowsed In Pigs Blood & Dissolved In Sulfuric Acid
It Ain't April, But These Pranks Will Render You Flaccid! - April Ghouls' Day - Deadly Pranks -
--- 10/17: Forecast Calls For a Mysterious Fog This Afternoon.
If That Shit's Glowing, Run Like the Shakma Baboon! - Fog-Infested Horror Films -
--- 10/18: An Independent Maverick That Broke the Rules Abroad...
From Killer Mutated Babies to a Flying Aztec God - R.I.P. Larry Cohen (1936 - 2019) -
--- 10/19: R.I.P. VCR: You're Officially Retired, But Your Kick-Ass VHS Video Cover Art Will Always Be Admired! - 1980s Video Companies Spotlight: Thorn EMI / HBO Cannon / HBO Video + Video Stores -
--- 10/20: Bela's Bloodsucking Bloodbath Birthday Bash Bonanza Extravaganza! - Vampires -
--- 10/21: Goodbye to the Practical Effects Whiz Roger Corman Called The Best In the Biz - R.I.P. John Carl Buechler (1952 - 2019) -
--- 10/22: Nothing Much Here In the Way of A Nonsensical Plot
Horrorphiles Have Experienced These Films A Helluva Lot - The 50 Best Horror Movies You've Never Seen -
--- 10/23: No Trespassing Sign Rejected. Survival Mode Initiation Expected. - Home Invasion Horror -
--- 10/24: We're Slashing More Than Just Prices! - Retail Establishment -
--- 10/25: Blood, Boobs, and Beasts: Drive-In Total Ingredients For A Mutant Horror Feast. - The Return of Joe Bob Briggs -
--- 10/26: Mistress of the Dark Commits Aerobicide Shocker While Leprechaun Invades the Vegas Strip. Story at 11. - The Random Maniacal Mashup of Insane Indecisiveness 2! - TV Terrors / Late-Night Horror Hosts / Aerobics Craze / Casinos -
--- 10/27: Teens Throw a Kegger In the Abandoned Hospital Off 3rd & Otter
Unexpected Guests Arrive; Radio Broadcast Mentions Mass Slaughter -
Horror Parties -
--- 10/28: Once, Twice, Three Times the Lacerations - Horror Anthologies -
--- 10/29: Ectoplasmic Entities Materializing at Night. Strong Yet Suspenseful Emotional Frights. Summoning the Dead by Candlelight. - Supernatural / Quiet/Soft / Seances -
--- 10/30: Evil Witches Cast Their Spell, Runaway or Discover the Demon-Infested Layers of Hell! - Devil's Night Debauchery: Demonic Possession / Satanic / Witchcraft / Hell -
--- 10/31: Halloween Evokes the Spirits of the Dead, Tread Lightly or Experience a Decapitated Head! - All Hallows Eve Horrifically Hideous Hellfest / Samhain: An Evening of Celtic Horror -
COPY & PASTE SUBSETS INTO YOUR LIST
Spoiler:
--- 09/30: group vote - Videodrome (1983)
--- 11/01: group vote - Return to Horror High (1987)
--- xx/xx: wildcard - any horror theatrical showing (2019)
--- 10/01: shellebelle - Cat People (1942)
--- 10/02: tarfrimmer - [REC]³ Genesis (2012)
--- 10/03: DaveyJoe - Der Fan (1982)
--- 10/04: Bladz - Zombi 2 (Zombie) (1979)
--- 10/05: hbsvb - Phenomena (1985)
--- 10/06: mrcellophane - Monster House (2006)
--- 10/07: Trevor - Boar (2017)
--- 10/08: SterlingBen - Disconnected (1984)
--- 10/09: Mondo Kane - Dead End (2003)
--- 10/10: alyxstarr - The Faculty (1998)
--- 10/11: TheBigDave - The Hills Run Red (2009)
--- 10/12: PCBreakdown - 976-EVIL (1988)
--- 10/13: WillieMLF - Wer (2013)
--- 10/14: MysterioMan007 - The Mummy's Curse (1944) / The House That Screamed (1969) / Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994)
--- 10/15: rbrown498 - One Cut of the Dead (2017)
--- 10/16: numbercrunch - Final Exam (1981)
--- 10/17: Shack - The Fury (1978)
--- 10/18: ororama - God Told Me To (1976)
--- 10/19: Darkgod - The Prey (1983)
--- 10/20: Chad - Viy (1967)
--- 10/21: JAX036 - A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)
--- 10/22: Darth Maher - Audition (1999)
--- 10/23: clckorang - Us (2019)
--- 10/24: Undeadcow - Nina Forever (2015)
--- 10/25: Gobear - Society (1989)
--- 10/26: cwileyy - Death Spa (1989)
--- 10/27: coyoteblue - The Seventh Curse (1986)
--- 10/28: orlmac - The Vault of Horror (1973)
--- 10/29: arw6040 - Tigers Are Not Afraid (2017)
--- 10/30: mallratcal - Mausoleum (1983)
--- 10/31: jacob_b - House of 1000 Corpses (1987)
________________________
E
X
P
A
N
D
E
D
C
H
E
C
K
L
I
S
T
* = CAN ALSO BE VIEWED IN 2D.
IMDB ADVANCED TITLE SEARCH
Spoiler:
One film could fill multiple items.
Example: Dracula would fill one for decade, rating, actor, vampire, based on novel, and maybe others as well.
Use a * to mark first time viewings.
Change "---" to "-X-" or some similar mark when you have completed that line item.
________________________
________________________
________________________
________________________
Re: The 16th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31) ***The List Thread***
Reserved 1 of 2.
Re: The 16th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31) ***The List Thread***
Reserved 2 of 2.
Re: The 16th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31) ***The List Thread***
Hello
Re: The 16th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31) ***The List Thread***
Reserved
Goals:
Critters Collection
Jaws 1- Revenge
15 First Time Viewings
5 films in 3-D
List:
Checklist:
Goals:
Spoiler:
Critters Collection
Jaws 1- Revenge
15 First Time Viewings
5 films in 3-D
List:
Spoiler:
Checklist:
Spoiler:
Re: The 16th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31) ***The List Thread***
Objectives
List
Checklist
Spoiler:
Alien 6-Film Collection
The Body Snatcher
Dr. Mabuse, the Gambler
Experiment in Terror
Frankenstein: The Legacy Collection
Gaslight
Häxan
Horror Express
Jennifer's Body
Killer Klowns From Outer Space
The Love Witch
Nosferatu
The Old Dark House
Return to Oz
The Trail of Dracula
Zombieland
5 titles from my digital library
The Body Snatcher
Dr. Mabuse, the Gambler
Experiment in Terror
Frankenstein: The Legacy Collection
Gaslight
Häxan
Horror Express
Jennifer's Body
Killer Klowns From Outer Space
The Love Witch
Nosferatu
The Old Dark House
Return to Oz
The Trail of Dracula
Zombieland
5 titles from my digital library
