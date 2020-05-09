The 16th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31) ***The List Thread***

DATE THEME SUBSET

Any Horror Theatrical Showing

Discussion Thread



CHOSEN BY



Hollywood



Monday, September 30th

Avant-garde, Niche, & Surreal Minus the Slick & Polished Mainstream Appeal



The Criterion Collection Crossover

Videodrome (1983)



Discussion Thread



CHOSEN BY



Group Vote



Wednesday, October 9th

Lost In the Middle of Nowhere; The Damn Car Won't Start

Outside a Vagabond's Eager to Rip Out Your Still-Beating Heart



Stranded

Antropophagus was released on this day in 1980. Dead End (2003)



Discussion Thread



CHOSEN BY



Mondo Kane



Saturday, October 12th

1. Brew Some Coffee.

2. Abandon Sleep.

3. Watch Whatever. *

4. Survive.



Guitar Barbarians, Mutant Bimbos & Cult Zombies Run Amok In...

The 666 Most Ear- And Eye-Ripping Big-Scream Films Ever!



The 10th Annual Mass Marathon of the Damned Presents...



Heavy Metal Movies

* Only One Theme Required to Complete.

From the book "Heavy Metal Movies" by Mike "McBeardo" McPadden:



Freddy Krueger directs Evil Ed from Fright Night (he was also Wendell Tvedt in Fraternity Vacation) in a gimmicky, effects-heavy fright flick about Satan possessing callers by means of a " horror-scope" telephone line. The ring-dings include our bedraggled teen nerd hero, who soon turns into a purple-faced demon hell-bent on wasting his bully tormentors.



Upon release, 976-EVIL was a relative disappointment. A quarter century later, the VHS special is an automatic blast back to an extremely specific, knuckleheaded headbanger past. Aside from Robert Englund (yes, Freddy) behind the camera and Stephen Geoffreys (the aforementioned Ed/Wendell) in the lead, 976-EVIL traffics in rubber monsters, sticky gore, Satanic Panic, Spencer Gifts-ish punk chicks, and, in its every moment, the look and feel of an MTV hair metal video.



Besides all that, the central plot device is a pay-per-minute call-in number for a dubious entertainment service hustled hard via late-night TV ads. Circa 1988, these semi-scams were everywhere, offering prerecorded messages from teen idols, scandal queens, pro wrestlers, rappers, Howard Stern, and no dearth of metal bands, including Kiss (of course) and Warrant. There were also 900-number Heavy Metal Movie spin-offs such as the Freddy Krueger line, where he'd tell you a scary story, and a Bill and Ted touch-tone time-travel game that touted the Wyld Stallyns van as a grand prize. I'd love to meet the winner.



976-EVIL generated a useless 1992 sequel, and the Deftones recorded the 2010 tribute "976-EVIL".













Heavy Trip was released on VOD on this day in 2018.



976-EVIL (1988)



Discussion Thread



CHOSEN BY



PCBreakdown



Sunday, October 20th



Bela's Bloodsucking Bloodbath Birthday Bash Bonanza Extravaganza!



Vampires

Bela Lugosi turned 137 today. Viy (1967)



Discussion Thread



CHOSEN BY



Chad



Wednesday, October 23rd

No Trespassing Sign Rejected. Survival Mode Initiation Expected.





Home Invasion Horror

Nightmare released on this day in 1981. Us (2019)



Discussion Thread



CHOSEN BY



clckworang

