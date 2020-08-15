DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk Criterion Challenge Spine #12 Discussion Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

DVD Talk Criterion Challenge Spine #12 Discussion Thread

   
Old 08-15-20, 11:54 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Travis McClain's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location: Western Hemisphere
Posts: 7,392
Received 16 Likes on 12 Posts
DVD Talk Criterion Challenge Spine #12 Discussion Thread
The list thread is now up for this year's Criterion Challenge! I've rewritten the overview and cleaned up some obsolete links. I've slimmed the checklist a little in places by changing things like "First director" to "Director 1", etc. but haven't changed any of the checklist requirements. I've been looking ahead at TCM's September schedule, and there's a lot of eligible content that month, for those who have subscriptions to that channel. Foreign language choices are paltry, but I think you could probably complete 80%+ of the checklist just from their offerings. I'm excited. This has become my favorite challenge of the year.

A new resource I added was a link to a Letterboxd list I've curated of every movie that has been named in any of the monthly calendar schedules posted by Criterion for each month of the Channel since it launched last April. It is not a comprehensive list of everything that has been on the Channel, though, since there was no formal published list of all the permanent titles included at launch in addition to the programmed content. I'll update again when the September, 2020 lineup is announced but as it stands, there are 1699 features and shorts. I tried to recreate it on iCheckMovies but had some problems and then it got deleted and I gave up.

Does anyone have anything to consider tweaking before this goes live in two weeks?
Travis McClain is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-16-20, 12:03 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Oct 2005
Posts: 7,789
Likes: 0
Received 9 Likes on 8 Posts
Re: DVD Talk Criterion Challenge Spine #12 Discussion Thread
Ill get a lot of use from HBO Max. There are a lot of Criterion on there under the TCM section.
shadokitty is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Travis McClain (08-16-20)
Old 08-16-20, 12:06 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Travis McClain's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location: Western Hemisphere
Posts: 7,392
Received 16 Likes on 12 Posts
Re: DVD Talk Criterion Challenge Spine #12 Discussion Thread
Originally Posted by shadokitty View Post
Ill get a lot of use from HBO Max. There are a lot of Criterion on there under the TCM section.
Ah! I forgot about the Criterion content on HBO Max!
Travis McClain is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk
View Next Unread
DVD Talk Criterion Challenge Spine #12

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.