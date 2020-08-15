DVD that is suppose to be in 4.3 but it's fully fitting my 16.9 tv.

I have a dvd that is suppose to be in 1.33.1 full-screen, it even says so on the back of the case. but it seems the studio has cropped it to fit 16.9 screens. It is very noticeable specially since the top of peoples heads are being cut out through most of the film. I don't think a director would chose to do this. I checked and it's not my TV or 4k Blu-ray player cropping it to fit. Is there a way to get the picture back to 1.33.1/4.3 so i can get the full picture? I'm guessing this is something studio's did when 16.9 TV were just becoming popular.



Update: i just put the dvd in another blu-ray and it is coming in 4.3 with the black bars. So i'm really confused at why it's completely filling the screen with my other player. I checked the settings and it's not set to do that and it plays other flullscreen DVD's with the black bars perfectly fine.