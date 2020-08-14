DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

weird squiggly line down going down the side of my film?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

weird squiggly line down going down the side of my film?

   
Old 08-14-20, 12:56 AM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2020
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
weird squiggly line down going down the side of my film?

I just got a DVD and it's full screen so it has the bars on the side. There is some kind of squiggly line right by the black bar that's all through the movie and it's driving me nuts. Can anyone tell me if this is an error with the actual DVD it's self or is it the original transfer of the film that's causing this issue? I tried to google it but couldn't find anything about this occurrence.

Last edited by dukiejosh54; 08-14-20 at 01:09 AM.
dukiejosh54 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.