weird squiggly line down going down the side of my film?
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2020
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
weird squiggly line down going down the side of my film?
I just got a DVD and it's full screen so it has the bars on the side. There is some kind of squiggly line right by the black bar that's all through the movie and it's driving me nuts. Can anyone tell me if this is an error with the actual DVD it's self or is it the original transfer of the film that's causing this issue? I tried to google it but couldn't find anything about this occurrence.
Last edited by dukiejosh54; 08-14-20 at 01:09 AM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off