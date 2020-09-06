DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

Head of the Class Season One 6-9-20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

Head of the Class Season One 6-9-20

   
Old 05-20-20, 09:14 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Quack's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Location: Flo Rida
Posts: 7,046
Received 2 Likes on 1 Post
Head of the Class Season One 6-9-20
I never thought I would write these words, but season one is coming to DVD on June 9th via WB MOD. Hoping this can lead to the completion of the show, and lead to other great shows as well!


Quack is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-20-20, 09:17 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,787
Received 145 Likes on 122 Posts
Re: Head of the Class Season One 6-9-20
Also, If you have a Roku, the entire series can be streamed for free on there. It is ad supported though.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk
View Next Unread
11th Annual Historical Challenge, 22 May 2020 - 5 July 2020, List Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.