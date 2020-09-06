Head of the Class Season One 6-9-20
I never thought I would write these words, but season one is coming to DVD on June 9th via WB MOD. Hoping this can lead to the completion of the show, and lead to other great shows as well!
Also, If you have a Roku, the entire series can be streamed for free on there. It is ad supported though.
