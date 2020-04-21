blu-ray player leaving debris on my discs?

I have a toshiba blu-ray player bdk33ku and sometimes I've noticed after playing a disc it leaves some sort of small debri in spots. When I wipe it away it just smears it out like a fingerprint has appeared on the disc. It's then impossible to make the streaks go away on the disc. It looks as if the disc has now been touched all over with fingerprints. It only seems to happen with blu ray discs and not dvds which I don't understand. Has anyone else experienced this or know what's going on?