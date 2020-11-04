DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR theatrical releases from 2019 to the present and are always subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
April 7:
Camp Cold Brook
Cats
Citizen K
The Cold Blue
Dolittle
Escape From Pretoria
Little Women (2019)
The Night Clerk
April 14:
The Cat And The Moon
Chichinette: The Accidental Spy
Goldie
Grass
Into The Ashes
Just Mercy
Underwater
April 21:
Bad Boys For Life
Bottom Of The Ninth
The Gentlemen
Human Capital
Ip Man 4: The Finale
The Last Full Measure
Like A Boss
The Turning
April 28-
The Assistant
Only
When Lambs Become Lions
May 5:
Gretel & Hansel
Impractical Jokers: The Movie*
The Jesus Rolls
The Lodge
Ordinary Love
The Rhythm Section
Tigers Are Not Afraid*
May 12:
Birds Of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn
The Call Of The Wild (2020)*
Fantasy Island*
The Photograph
The Traitor
May 19:
Brahms: The Boy II
Buffaloed
Emma.
The Grizzlies*
Olympic Dreams*
Onward*
Sonic The Hedgehog
The Way Back (2020)
May 26:
The Invisible Man (2020)*
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson & The Band*
June 2:
The Whistlers*
June 16:
The Estruscan Smile
June 23:
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
Unofficial / Rumored Dates:
May 19:
Downhill
June 9:
Bloodshot
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
