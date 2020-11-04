DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

   
Old 04-11-20, 03:58 PM
  #1  
Mao
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Mao's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,066
Received 12 Likes on 8 Posts
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR theatrical releases from 2019 to the present and are always subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 7:
Camp Cold Brook
Cats
Citizen K
The Cold Blue
Dolittle
Escape From Pretoria
Little Women (2019)
The Night Clerk

April 14:
The Cat And The Moon
Chichinette: The Accidental Spy
Goldie
Grass
Into The Ashes
Just Mercy
Underwater

April 21:
Bad Boys For Life
Bottom Of The Ninth
The Gentlemen
Human Capital
Ip Man 4: The Finale
The Last Full Measure
Like A Boss
The Turning

April 28-
The Assistant
Only
When Lambs Become Lions



May 5:
Gretel & Hansel
Impractical Jokers: The Movie*
The Jesus Rolls
The Lodge
Ordinary Love
The Rhythm Section
Tigers Are Not Afraid*

May 12:
Birds Of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn
The Call Of The Wild (2020)*
Fantasy Island*
The Photograph
The Traitor

May 19:
Brahms: The Boy II
Buffaloed
Emma.
The Grizzlies*
Olympic Dreams*
Onward*
Sonic The Hedgehog
The Way Back (2020)

May 26:
The Invisible Man (2020)*
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson & The Band*


June 2:
The Whistlers*

June 16:
The Estruscan Smile

June 23:
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unofficial / Rumored Dates:

May 19:
Downhill

June 9:
Bloodshot

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
Mao is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-11-20, 03:59 PM
  #2  
Mao
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Mao's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 7,066
Received 12 Likes on 8 Posts
Re: DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
Added:

May 5:
Impractical Jokers: The Movie
Tigers Are Not Afraid

May 12:
The Call Of The Wild (2020)
Fantasy Island

May 19:
The Grizzlies
Olympic Dreams
Onward

May 26:
The Invisible Man (2020)
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson & The Band

June 2:
The Whistlers
Mao is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk
View Next Unread
11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation?b-Movie Challenge. April 1-April 30, 2020

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.