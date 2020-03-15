2000s? scary amphibious movie
2000s? scary amphibious movie
Hi thanks for any help you may provide. So I'm in a pickle. Im wanting to watch a movie that a vaguely remember from when i was younger ( about 10 ish years ago). The thing is that i only remember portions of the movie. Some of the key things i remember is amphibious fish like creatures that attack a town. I distinctly remember 2 kills of said creatures tho. 1 of which being a female character (i believe) shooting a flare down the gullet of a creature and burning its insides. #2 being a male character that was attack while driving a boat causing the boat to crash onto an island, with the creature attached to his arm he uses the running boat motor to shred it. A few other items i remember is a group of survivors trying to hide on an island (same one the boat crashes and also the same location of first kill mentioned). Once on the island the survivors find a house/ cottage that they explore finding the owners (an older couple) dead. One in the living room chair and one upstairs. I dont remember much else as i was young and i believe i was at a car dealership and had to leave. If anyone has any hints or knowledge of this movie please let me know. Thank you so much.
